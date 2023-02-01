Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Casey's General Stores Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Casey's General Stores (CASY) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to CASY for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Casey's General Stores' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Casey's General Stores' main business drivers.

Founded in 1959 and based in Ankeny, IA, Casey's General Stores, Inc. operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names in 16 Midwestern states, mainly Iowa, Missouri and Illinois. The company also operates two stores under the name "Tobacco City", selling primarily tobacco and nicotine products, one liquor store, and one grocery store.



The company's stores offer a variety of food selection (including freshly prepared foods such as pizza, donuts and sandwiches), beverages, tobacco and nicotine products, health and beauty aids, school supplies, housewares, pet supplies, and automotive products. All but three Casey's Stores offer fuel for sale on a self-service basis.



Each Casey’s Store carries more than 3,000 food and nonfood items. Many of the products offered are those generally found in a supermarket. The selection is generally limited to one or two well-known brands of each item stocked. The company began marketing made-from-scratch pizza in 1984.

The company, which operates more than 2,400 stores, primarily derives revenues under three categories — Fuel (55% of FY21 total revenue), Grocery & General Merchandise (31% of FY21 total revenue) and Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage (12% of FY21 total revenue). Other category accounts for 1% of total revenues. Two distribution centers are in operation (in Ankeny, Iowa adjacent to the Store Support Center and in Terre Haute, Indiana) from which grocery and general merchandise items are supplied to stores. Third distribution center in Joplin, Missouri is also opened and operating.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Casey's General Stores a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in February 2013 would be worth $4,310.43, or a 331.04% gain, as of February 1, 2023, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 172.12% and the price of gold increased 11.12% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for CASY.

Shares of Casey’s have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The stock’s bullish run on the bourses can be attributed to second-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein the bottom line beat the consensus mark, while the top line lagged the same. Both metrics grew year over year. Results gained from prepared food and dispensed beverages, most notably pizza and fountain sales, as well as strength in grocery and general merchandise in both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Its price and product optimization strategies, increased penetration of private brands, and digital engagements comprising mobile app and online ordering capabilities are commendable. However, declining gross margin and higher operating expenses remain concerns. Operating expenses is likely to increase in the lower range of about 9-10% in FY23.

Shares have gained 6.77% over the past four weeks and there have been 3 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2023 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

