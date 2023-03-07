Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Canadian Solar Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Canadian Solar (CSIQ) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to CSIQ for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Canadian Solar's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Canadian Solar's main business drivers.

Ontario, Canada-based Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) is a vertically integrated manufacturer of silicon ingots, wafers, cells, solar modules (panels) and custom-designed solar power applications. The company designs, manufactures and delivers solar products and solar system solutions for both on-grid and off-grid use to customers worldwide. The company was incorporated in Canada in 2001. Subsequently, in Nov 2006, the company came out with its maiden public offering. Canadian Solar’s production facilities in Canada, China, Indonesia, Vietnam and Brazil are structured for the manufacturing of ingots, wafers, solar cells, solar PV modules, solar power systems and specialized solar products. A huge number of the company’s manufacturing facilities are located in Canada and China. The company's products include a range of solar modules built to general specifications for use in a wide range of residential, commercial and industrial solar power generation systems. Specialty solar products consist of customized solar modules that its customers incorporate into their own products and complete specialty products, such as portable solar home systems. Canadian Solar operates through eight wholly-owned manufacturing subsidiaries. The company sells its products to customers worldwide, with operations spread across Australia, Brazil, China, Germany, Japan, South Korea, South Africa, Spain, Singapore, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United States. The company has active solar projects in the states of California, North Carolina and Massachusetts. The company also implements solar power development projects, primarily in conjunction with government organizations, to provide solar power generation in rural areas of China. Over the past 19 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 43 GW of premium quality modules to customers in over 150 countries around the world.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Canadian Solar ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in March 2013 would be worth $11,298.94, or a gain of 1,029.89%, as of March 7, 2023, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 162.64% and the price of gold increased 12.40% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for CSIQ.

Canadian Solar caters to a geographically diverse customer base across key markets in the United States, China, Japan, the U.K. and Canada, and other emerging markets. The company has a track record of bringing more than 7.3 GWp of solar power plants into commercial operation across six continents as of Sep 30, 2022. It has been expanding its footprint globally. It also carries out various acquisitions and strategies to consolidate its position. It has shipped 6 GW of modules to more than 70 countries. It holds a solid solvency position. However, higher input and logistics costs may continue to impact its margins. Uncertainty in the global credit and lending environment may impact its operations. Changes in the Chinese legal system pose a risk to the company. Its share price has underperformed the industry in the past year.

The stock is up 5.33% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 1 higher, for fiscal 2022. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

