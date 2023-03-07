Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Cadence Design Systems Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

What if you'd invested in Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to CDNS for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Cadence Design Systems' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Cadence Design Systems' main business drivers.

Based in San Jose, CA, Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) offers products and tools that help customers to design electronic products. Through System Design Enablement (SDE) strategy the company offers software, hardware, services and reusable IC design blocks (IPs) to electronic systems and semiconductor customers.



Cadence’s core electronic design automation (EDA) software and services enable engineers to develop different types of ICs. Its design IP’s are directly integrated into the ICs.



System Connect tools and services are used for the design, analysis and verification of PCBs. Further, System Integration solutions aid in designing and analyzing systems as well as verifying system functionality.



Cadence reported revenues of $3.562 billion in 2022.



The major product lines are as follows:



Functional verification products (26% of total 2022 revenues) comprise four primary verification engines – JasperGold formal verification platform, Xcelium parallel simulation platform, Palladium Z1 enterprise emulation platform and Protium S1 FPGA-based prototyping platform.



Digital IC Design and Signoff (28%) offerings include Genus synthesis, Stratus high-level synthesis, Joules RTL power and Modus test solutions. Innovus implementation system is the company’s physical implementation offering. Tempus timing and Voltus power analysis, Quantus QRC extraction solutions, Physical Verification System and DFM are the signoff solutions.



Custom IC Design and Simulation (22%) includes the Virtuoso custom design platform. Virtuoso Advanced Node, Virtuoso Electrically Aware Design (EAD) and Spectre XPS FastSPICE Simulator are new products in the segment.



Systems Design & Analysis segment (12%) offers Allegro system interconnect design platform, Sigrity analysis tools and OrCAD solution.



Under the IP segment (12%), Cadence offers Tensilica DSPs, vertically targeted subsystems for audio/voice, baseband and vision/imaging applications, controllers and physical interfaces (PHYs) for standard protocols and analog IP.



In 2022, the company derived 44.3% of revenues from United States, while the balance 55.7% came from its international operations.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Cadence Design Systems ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in March 2013 would be worth $13,428.57, or a gain of 1,242.86%, as of March 7, 2023, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 162.64% and the price of gold increased 12.40% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for CDNS.

Cadence’s performance is gaining from continued strength across all segments owing to healthy demand for the company’s diversified product portfolio. The company is likely to benefit from long-term secular mega-trends which boosts design activity growth across semiconductor and system companies. The company’s Palladium and Protium platform is gaining traction among clients in the hyperscale, HPC and auto EV segments. The company is expanding its digital software business by developing front-end Genus and Joules tools and signoff products like Tempus and Quantus. Apart from that, strategic collaborations and acquisitions are expected to help the company sustain top-line growth. However, higher costs related to research and development are likely to dent margins. Stiff competition and increasing supply chain constraints are concerns.

The stock is up 6.18% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 6 higher, for fiscal 2023. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

