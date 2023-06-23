Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Boston Scientific Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Boston Scientific (BSX) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to BSX for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Boston Scientific's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Boston Scientific's main business drivers.

Headquartered in Natick, MA and founded in 1979, Boston Scientific Corporation manufactures medical devices and products used in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. The company has adopted the organic as well as inorganic routes for success.

In 2022, Boston Scientific has reorganized its operational structure and aggregated its core businesses, each of which generates revenues from the sale of Medical Devices, into two reportable segments, MedSurg (38.5% of total revenue; 2022 organic growth was 7.7% over 2021) and Cardiovascular (accounting for the rest; 10.1% organic growth in 2022).

Within the Cardiovascular segment, the newly formed Cardiology division represents the combined former Rhythm Management and Interventional Cardiology businesses.

MedSurg group comprises 3 sub segments, viz. Endoscopy; Urology and Pelvic Health; and Neuromodulation.

The company is one of the leading players in the interventional cardiology market with its coronary stent product offerings. Boston Scientific markets a broad portfolio of internally-developed and self-manufactured drug eluting stents including the Promus PREMIER, Promus Element and Promus Element Plus everolimus-eluting stents. In addition, in Europe, it markets the SYNERGY Everolimus-Eluting Platinum Chromium Coronary Stent System featuring an ultra-thin abluminal (outer) bioabsorbable polymer coating.

The company also markets balloon catheters, rotational atherectomy systems, guide wires, guide catheters, embolic protection devices, and diagnostic catheters used in percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA) procedures, as well as intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) imaging systems.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Boston Scientific a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in June 2013 would be worth $5,978.12, or a gain of 497.81%, as of June 23, 2023, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 175.17% and gold's return of 36.08% over the same time frame.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for BSX.

Boston Scientific's first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings and revenues exceeded the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate by decent margins. The company registered a strong improvement in organic sales, indicating a solid rebound in the legacy business even amid several macroeconomic issues. Organic revenues at each of its core business segments and geographies were up in the reported quarter. The increased 2023 guidance increases investors’ confidence, indicating that the company is well-poised to handle the industry-wise trend of currency headwinds and global inflationary pressure. Over the past year, Boston Scientific outperformed its industry. On the flip side, mounting costs are putting pressure on the bottom line. Continued FX headwinds largely offset the company’s top line performance.

The stock has jumped 6.01% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 12 higher, for fiscal 2023; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX)

