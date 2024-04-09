Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Applied Industrial Technologies Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to AIT for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Applied Industrial Technologies' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Applied Industrial Technologies' main business drivers.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. is a distributor of value-added industrial products — including engineered fluid power components, bearings, specialty flow control solutions, power transmission products and miscellaneous industrial supplies. These products are mainly sold to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) customers in Australia, North America, Singapore and New Zealand.

The company is also well known in the market for its engineering, design and systems integration services. Moreover, its inventory management solutions and maintenance training services boost the value of end users in the market. The company, founded in 1923, is currently headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

Applied Industrial reports revenues under two business segments — Service Center-Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. A brief discussion on the segments is provided below:



Service Center Based Distribution (67.2% of net revenues in fiscal 2023) segment offers different types of industrial products majorly through service centers in New Zealand, Australia and North America.



This segment also provides services in the oil and gas industry as well as includes operations of fabricated rubber shops (regional) and rubber service field crews. Service offerings of Applied Maintenance Supplies & Solutions come under the ambit of this segment.



Engineered Solutions (formerly Fluid Power & Flow Control segment) (32.8%) segment includes specialized regional companies that offer fluid power components, assembling and designing of fluid power systems, and provides equipment repairing services. These products and services are traded to the end-users directly in the absence of any service centers. In addition, the segment engages in the integration of flow control system, pump repair and others.

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Applied Industrial Technologies, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in April 2014 would be worth $4,080.22, or a gain of 308.02%, as of April 9, 2024, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 180.91% and the price of gold went up 71.37% over the same time frame.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for AIT too.

Applied Industrial is poised to benefit from an improving product line and value-added services. Strength across the food and beverage, lumber and wood, mining and refining end markets sparks optimism. Growth in larger national accounts and fluid power aftermarket sales, as well as benefits from sales force effectiveness initiatives, are aiding the Service Center Based Distribution segment. Acquired assets are driving the company’s top line. Focus on pricing and cross-selling actions, and growth initiatives augur well for Applied Industrial. The company’s efforts to reward its shareholders add to its appeal. In January 2024, Applied Industrial hiked its dividend by 5.7%. However, weakness in the Engineered Solutions segment, escalating costs and expenses and foreign currency headwinds are concerning for Applied Industrial.

The stock has jumped 7.78% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 1 higher, for fiscal 2024; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

