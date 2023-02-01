Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Applied Industrial Technologies Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to AIT for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Applied Industrial Technologies' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Applied Industrial Technologies' main business drivers. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. is a distributor of value-added industrial products — including engineered fluid power components, bearings, specialty flow control solutions, power transmission products and miscellaneous industrial supplies. These products are mainly sold to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) customers in Australia, North America, Singapore and New Zealand.



The company is also well known in the market for its engineering, design and systems integration services. Moreover, its inventory management solutions and maintenance training services boost the value of end users in the market. The company, founded in 1923, is currently headquartered in Cleveland, OH.



Applied Industrial reports revenues under two business segments — Service Center-Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. A brief discussion on the segments is provided below:



Service Center Based Distribution (66.5% of net revenues in the second quarter of fiscal 2023) segment offers different types of industrial products majorly through service centers in New Zealand, Australia and North America.



This segment also provides services in the oil and gas industry as well as includes operations of fabricated rubber shops (regional) and rubber service field crews. Service offerings of Applied Maintenance Supplies & Solutions come under the ambit of this segment.



Engineered Solutions (formerly Fluid Power & Flow Control segment) (33.5%) segment includes specialized regional companies that offer fluid power components, assembling and designing of fluid power systems, and provides equipment repairing services. These products and services are traded to the end-users directly in the absence of any service centers. In addition, the segment engages in the integration of flow control system, pump repair and others.



Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Applied Industrial Technologies a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in February 2013 would be worth $3,257.73, or a gain of 225.77%, as of February 1, 2023, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 172.12% and the price of gold increased 11.12% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for AIT. Applied Industrial is poised to benefit from improving its product line and value-added services along with healthy cross-selling actions and growth investments. Break-fix MRO activity, sales process initiatives, ongoing pricing actions, secular growth and robust supply chain investments across the U.S. manufacturing sector are benefitting its Service Center Based Distribution segment. Total revenue growth is anticipated to be 13-15% (5-9% anticipated earlier) from the previous fiscal year for fiscal 2023. Its shareholder-friendly policies are encouraging. Amid these tailwinds, shares of the company have outperformed its industry in the past year. However, increasing selling, distribution and administrative expenses are impacting Applied Industrial’s performance. Supply-chain issues are also worrisome. Forex woes are also expected to hurt performance in the near term. Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 14.64%, and there have been 1 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2023 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.