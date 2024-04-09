Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Amphenol Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Amphenol (APH) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to APH for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Amphenol's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Amphenol's main business drivers.

Amphenol designs, manufactures and markets electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable.



Amphenol’s manufacturing facilities are generally vertically integrated operations from the initial design stage through final design and manufacturing. The company’s manufacturing presence is in more than 30 countries.



Amphenol reported net sales of $12.55 billion in 2023. Effective Jan 1, 2022, Amphenol aligned its businesses into three newly formed reportable business segments: (i) Harsh Environment Solutions, (ii) Communications Solutions and (iii) Interconnect and Sensor Systems.



Harsh Environment Solutions segment designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of ruggedized interconnect products, including connectors and interconnect systems, printed circuits and printed circuit assemblies and other products.



Communications Solutions segment designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of connector and interconnect systems, including high speed, radio frequency, power, fiber optic and other products, together with antennas.



Interconnect and Sensor Systems segment designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of sensors, sensor-based systems, connectors and value-add interconnect systems.



Automotive, Broadband Communications, Commercial Aerospace, Industrial, Information Technology and Data Communications, Military, Mobile Devices, and Mobile Networks are the primary end markets served by the company.



Amphenol’s primary competitors include Carlisle, Commscope, Delphi, Sensata, TE Connectivity, 3M, among others.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Amphenol ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in April 2014 would be worth $5,085.91, or a 408.59% gain, as of April 9, 2024, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 180.91% and gold's return of 71.37% over the same time frame.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for APH.

Amphenol is benefiting from robust growth across commercial air, military, industrial and automotive end-markets as well as solid contribution from acquisitions, which is expected to drive top-line growth as witnessed in the fourth quarter of 2023. Acquisitions are helping Amphenol expand its position across a broad array of technologies and markets. Its wide array of interconnect and sensor products boosts long-term prospects. Further, its diversified business model lowers the volatility of individual end markets and geographies. Strong cash flow generating ability is noteworthy. However, a challenging short-term wireless investment environment, and weakness in spending by network operators, as well as wireless equipment manufacturers do not bode well for Amphenol’s prospects.

The stock has jumped 6.13% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 3 higher, for fiscal 2024; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.