Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Align Technology Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Align Technology (ALGN) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to ALGN for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Align Technology's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Align Technology's main business drivers.

Align Technology, based in California, manufactures and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners and CAD/CAM (computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing) digital services used in dentistry, orthodontics, and dental records storage. The clear aligner system corrects malocclusion using nearly invisible and removable appliances that gently move the tooth to a desired final position.

Align Technology presently has two operating segments, Clear Aligner (83.1% of total revenues in 2022), known as the Invisalign system and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services) (16.9% of total revenues in 2022), which include the iTero intra-oral scanners and OrthoCAD services. In 2022, the Clear Aligner segment registered a revenue decline of 5.4% from 2021, while the latter registered a revenue dip of 90.46.2% from 2021.

Product Portfolio:

Invisalign System – An exclusive method to treat malocclusion based on a series of doctor-prescribed, custom-manufactured, clear plastic removable orthodontic aligners. The Clear Aligner products are Invisalign Express, Lite and Go, Moderate and Invisalign Comprehensive packages.

The Systems and Services segment consists of iTero intraoral scanning systems, which include a single hardware platform and restorative or orthodontic software options. Our services include subscription software, disposables, rentals, leases, pay-per-scan services, as well as exocad’s CAD/CAM software solutions that integrate workflows to dental labs and dental practices.

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Align Technology, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in August 2013 would be worth $7,926.74, or a gain of 692.67%, as of August 23, 2023, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 164.80% and the price of gold increased 30.54% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for ALGN too.

Align Technology is expanding its global presence to address the huge untapped demand in the malocclusion space. Annually, only 21 million people globally elect orthodontic treatment and a large portion of the patient base remains unattended. To address this untapped market, the company has taken several strategic initiatives, including digital marketing in alliance with influencers and digital platforms. Also, the company has launched its first subscription-based clear aligner program DSP worldwide. Within the Scanner business, the company is scaling up the production and distribution of iTero in several countries. Innovations and market expansion efforts are helping it offset the impact of inflation and supply disruptions. However, mounting expenses are putting pressure on the operating margin. Strong FX headwind impedes growth.

The stock is up 5.87% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 7 higher, for fiscal 2023. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

