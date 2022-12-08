Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Agilent Technologies Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Agilent Technologies (A) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to A for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Agilent Technologies' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Agilent Technologies' main business drivers.

Palo Alto, CA-based Agilent Technologies, Inc. was originally a spin-off from Hewlett-Packard. The company is an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of a broad-based portfolio of test and measurement products serving multiple end markets.



On Nov 1, 2014, Agilent completed the spinoff of its electronic measurement segment into a new company named Keysight Technologies, making it an independent, publicly traded company.



Over the last three years, the company has diversified into new end markets, namely industrial, chemical and electronics markets. The company has three business segments, including Life Sciences & Applied Markets Group (LSAG), Diagnostics and Genomics Group (DGG) and Agilent Cross Lab Group (ACG).



The company uses a direct sales model for the distribution of its products, which is supplemented by distributors, resellers, manufacturers’ representatives, telesales and electronic commerce, as necessary.



Agilent reported revenues of $6.3 billion in fiscal 2021, up 18% from fiscal 2020. The company generated 62% of revenues from markets outside the United States. 35% were derived from Asia-Pacific region in the fiscal 2021.



LSAG accounted for 45% of fiscal 2021 revenues (up 18% from fiscal 2020), DGG contributed 20% (which increased 24% from fiscal 2020) and ACG represented the remaining 35% (improving 16% from fiscal 2020).



Most of the competition for these three segments comes from Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp, Affymetrix, GE Healthcare, Life Technologies Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Waters Corp., Illumina, Inc., Life Technologies Corp., Abbott Laboratories, Sakura, Roche, Perkin Elmer Corp., Shimadzu Corp, Heidenhain Corp., Malvern Instruments, Seiko Instruments, Veeco Instruments and Zygo Corp.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Agilent Technologies ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in December 2012 would be worth $4,065.86, or a gain of 306.59%, as of December 8, 2022, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 177.41% and gold's return of 0.71% over the same time frame.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for A.

Agilent’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results were driven by continued strong momentum in the pharma and applied markets. Additionally, strength in the Life Sciences & Applied Markets Group (LSAG) segment owing to growth in Liquid Chromatography and Mass Spectrometry instruments remained a positive. Increase in service agreement attach rate drove the Agilent Cross Lab Group (ACG) segment. Strength in NASD and Genomics portfolio contributed well to the Diagnostics and Genomics Group (DGG) segment. We expect LSAG, ACG and DGG segments to grow 0.9%, 0.4% and 1.5% in fiscal 2023 from fiscal 2022. However, mounting expenses might hurt the company’s profitability. Our estimate suggests total costs and expenses to witness a year-over-year rise of 4.6% in fiscal 2023. The ongoing conflict in Ukraine remains an overhang as well.

Shares have gained 12.21% over the past four weeks and there have been 8 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2023 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Just Released: Zacks Unveils the Top 5 EV Stocks for 2022

For several months now, electric vehicles have been disrupting the $82 billion automotive industry. And that disruption is only getting bigger thanks to sky-high gas prices. Even titans in the financial industry including George Soros, Jeff Bezos, and Ray Dalio have invested in this unstoppable wave. You don't want to be sitting on your hands while EV stocks break out and climb to new highs. In a new free report, Zacks is revealing the top 5 EV stocks for investors. Next year, don't look back on today wishing you had taken advantage of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.