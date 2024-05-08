Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Abercrombie & Fitch Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to ANF for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Abercrombie & Fitch's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Abercrombie & Fitch's main business drivers.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. operates as a specialty retailer of premium, high-quality casual apparel for men, women, and kids through a network of approximately 759 stores across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, as well as the e-commerce sites www.abercrombie.com, www.abercrombiekids.com, www.hollisterco.com, www.gillyhicks.com and www.socialtourist.com.



Abercrombie's product portfolio includes knit and woven shirts, graphic T-shirts, fleece, jeans and woven pants, shorts, sweaters, outerwear, personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids, under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids and Hollister brands.



Additionally, the company sells inner wear, personal care products, sleepwear and at-home products for girls through direct-to-consumer operations and Hollister stores under the Gilly Hicks brand. It also sells products through its e-commerce platform.



In the fiscal second quarter, the company reorganized its structure. It will now report under three geographical segments, namely Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC). All prior periods presented have been altered to conform to this reclassification. Brand-wise, Abercrombie reports in two segments - Abercrombie and Hollister.



Abercrombie (49.5% of the net sales in the fourth quarter) includes the Abercrombie & Fitch and abercrombie kids brands. Abercrombie & Fitch, targeted at the college-going crowd, is positioned as a luxury lifestyle concept that uses the finest materials to create high-quality casual wear. abercrombie kids, themed as "classic cool", is aimed at pre-teens and is the children's version of Abercrombie & Fitch.



Hollister (50.5%) is based on a South California theme, and targets youth in their late teens. Stores under this brand also offer intimate products of the Gilly Hicks brand.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Abercrombie & Fitch a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in May 2014 would be worth $3,599.22, or a gain of 259.92%, as of May 8, 2024, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 176.20% and gold's return of 72.51% over the same time frame.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for ANF.

Abercrombie’s shares have increased and outperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock's bullish run on the bourses can be attributable to continued momentum across its both brands, which bolstered sales in fourth-quarter fiscal 2023. The company has been witnessing strong sales growth during for each of its brands. Abercrombie witnessed favorable margin trends mainly driven by reduced freight costs and improved average unit retail. For the first quarter of fiscal 2024, net sales are projected to be up low double-digits from $836 million reported in the year-ago period. However, Abercrombie has been witnessing elevated operating costs on higher technology expense and incentive-based compensation. We expect an increase of 8% in adjusted operating expenses for the fiscal first quarter and 5.8% for fiscal 2024.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 10.59%, and there have been 3 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2024 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

