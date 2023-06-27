Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Abbott Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Abbott (ABT) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to ABT for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Abbott's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Abbott's main business drivers.

Abbott Park, IL-based Abbott discovers, develops, manufactures and sells a diversified line of health care products.

Established Pharmaceuticals Division (EPD) includes branded generics business in the emerging markets. The division accounted for 10.9% of total sales in 2021 and registered organic growth of 10.4% from 2020.

Medical Devices includes the diabetes care, vision care and vascular businesses and accounted for 33.4% of total sales in 2021 and reported 19.4% rise in organic growth from the year-ago number.

Diagnostics manufactures and markets diagnostic systems and tests in four business lines – core laboratory, molecular, point of care and rapid diagnostics (reflects sales from Alere, which was acquired on Oct. 3, 2017). The division accounted for 36.3% of total sales in 2021, a 42.7% organic growth from 2020.

Nutrition includes a broad line of pediatric and adult nutritional products. The division accounted for 19.3% of total sales in 2021 and registered 7.7% organic growth from the year-ago period.

Abbott has been actively pursuing acquisitions to expand and diversify its portfolio. In 2014, Abbott acquired CFR Pharmaceuticals for $2.9 billion. In Aug 2015, the company acquired Tendyne Holdings, Inc., In Jan 2017, Abbott acquired St. Jude Medical and in October 2017 the company acquired Alere Inc.

On the other hand, Abbott sold its developed markets branded generics pharmaceuticals business to Mylan in Feb 2015, for 110 million shares of Mylan N.V. Abbott retained the branded generics pharmaceuticals business in emerging markets. Abbott sold its animal health business to Zoetis Inc in Feb 2015. Also the company divested its vision care business, Medical Optics, to Johnson and Johnson for $4.325 billion in cash.

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Abbott, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in June 2013 would be worth $3,048.03, or a gain of 204.80%, as of June 27, 2023, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 170% and the price of gold increased 50.92% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for ABT.

Abbott exited the first quarter of 2023 with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. Organic sales growth excluding COVID testing increased 10%, led by double-digit growth in Medical Devices, EPD and Nutrition. EPD successfully continued with its double-digit sales growth momentum for the last two years. Medical Device registered strong sales led by double-digit organic growth in Diabetes Care, Structural Heart, Heart Failure and Neuromodulation. The Diabetes Care business continued to benefit from the growing sales of its sensor-based continuous glucose monitoring system, FreeStyle Libre. Over the past year, Abbott outperformed the industry it belongs to. However, the figures declined on a year-over-year basis. Total sales in the first quarter were negatively impacted by a year-over-year decline in COVID testing-related sales.

The stock is up 5.48% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 1 higher, for fiscal 2023. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

