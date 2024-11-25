Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Zebra Technologies Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to ZBRA for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Zebra Technologies' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Zebra Technologies' main business drivers.

Headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL, Zebra Technologies Corporation is the leading provider of enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry throughout the world. The company has a diversified portfolio of product and solutions that includes cloud-based subscriptions and a full range of services like maintenance, repair, technical support, as well as managed and professional services. The products and solutions, which are sold across 180 countries, are designed to help its customers achieve enhanced operational efficiency, increased asset utilization, optimized workflows and improved regulatory compliance. As of 2023-end, it had around 9,750 employees globally.



Key end markets served by the company include manufacturing, retail and e-commerce, transportation and logistics, public sector, healthcare, and other industries throughout the world. Products are sold directly through sales representatives and an extensive network of channel partners.



Zebra Technologies reports operations under two segments — Asset Intelligence & Tracking (“AIT”) and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility (“EVM”). The segments are briefly discussed below:



AIT (34.4% of total revenues in 2023): This segment specializes in barcode printing and asset tracking technologies. Its key product lines comprise barcode and card printers, services, supplies, and location solutions. These products are sold primarily in North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA”), Latin America and the Asia-Pacific.



EVM (65.6%): This segment specializes in designing and manufacturing rugged and enterprise-grade mobile computing products and accessories. Its mobile computing products mostly include the Android operating system and support local-area and wide-area voice and data communications. Its key product lines also comprise data capture technologies, voice and video collaboration tools, RFID (radio frequency identification) as well as software-based workflow optimization solutions. These products are sold primarily in North America, EMEA, Latin America and the Asia-Pacific.



It’s worth noting that in the first quarter of 2021, the company shifted its retail solutions offering from the Asset Intelligence & Tracking segment into the Enterprise Visibility & Mobility segment.

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Zebra Technologies, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in November 2014 would be worth $5,474.71, or a 447.47% gain, as of November 25, 2024, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 189.28% and gold's return of 116.52% over the same time frame.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for ZBRA.

Zebra Technologies is focusing on advancing digital capabilities, optimizing the supply-chain and expanding data analytics capabilities to engage with its customers. Higher sales of mobile computing and data capture solutions are supporting the Enterprise Visibility & Mobility segment’s sales. Higher sales for printing solution and RFID products are also boosting the Asset Intelligence & Tracking segment. Zebra Technologies’ cost-management actions are enabling it to cut down operating costs and improve margin performance. The company’s efforts to reward shareholders despite the uncertain macroeconomic environment can support prices. Amid these positives, shares of the company have outperformed its industry in the past six months. However, high debt levels may also raise financial obligations and hurt profitability.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 10.30%, and there have been 5 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2024 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.