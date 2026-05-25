Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Western Digital Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Western Digital (WDC) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to WDC for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Western Digital's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Western Digital's main business drivers.

Western Digital Corporation, headquartered in San Jose, CA, is a leading developer and manufacturer of data storage devices and solutions based on NAND flash and hard disk drive technologies. It provides broad range of HDD and Flash storage solutions used in desktop PCs, servers, network-attached storage devices, video game consoles, digital video recorders and a host of other consumer electronic devices.



The acquisition of SanDisk (2016) enabled the company to venture into the flash drive storage technology space. The company also has a huge patent portfolio more than 33,000 active patents globally.

The company markets its products and solutions through its sales personnel, dealers, distributors, retailers, and subsidiaries.

Western Digital reported fiscal 2025 revenues of $9.5 billion. The company derives its revenue from Cloud, Client and Consumer end markets.

Revenues from the Cloud end market comprised 88% of total revenues for fiscal 2025. Revenues from the Client end market and the Consumer end market were 6% of total revenues each, respectively.

Western Digital mainly competes with companies like Intel, Micron, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seagate Technology and Toshiba Corporation.



In February 2025, Western Digital completed the separation of its HDD and Flash businesses into two independent, publicly traded companies, each with a specific focus on its respective market. With a deep understanding of memory and storage technology, the new SanDisk (SNDK) is ready to meet market demands. It is well-equipped to take advantage of AI opportunities while maximizing the value of its products for both consumers and businesses.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Western Digital ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in May 2016 would be worth $12,241.66, or a 1,124.17% gain, as of May 25, 2026, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 264.15% and the price of gold increased 253.75% over the same time frame in comparison.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for WDC.

Western Digital's fiscal third-quarter results were led by strength across end markets riding on AI-led storage needs and multi-year customer agreements extending through 2028-29. Cloud end market (89% of total) rose 48% to $3B, fueled by strong demand for high-capacity nearline drives and favorable pricing. Margins were driven by higher-capacity drives and higher UltraSMR uptake that improved customer TCO, while strong operating leverage, lower interest costs and tax efficiency led to double EPS. WD is advancing areal density and enhancing performance with high-bandwidth drives. It strengthened balance sheet by selling 5.8 million SanDisk shares, cutting debt by $3.1 billion, leaving $1.6 billion in convertible debt and ending with a $450 million net cash position. WD expects fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $3.65B, up 40% year-over-year at the midpoint.

The stock has jumped 19.87% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 8 higher, for fiscal 2026; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

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Western Digital Corporation (WDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.