Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Visa Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Visa (V) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to V for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Visa's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Visa's main business drivers.

Incorporated in 2007 as a Delaware corporation and headquartered in San Francisco, Visa Inc. operates as a leading global payments technology company. The firm went public in March 2008 through an IPO but traces its roots back to 1958. Over the past six decades, Visa has grown into one of the world’s most widely used payment networks.

Visa facilitates digital payments for financial institutions, merchants, consumers, businesses and government entities through VisaNet, its global processing platform. As of 2025, it supported transaction processing for nearly 14,500 financial institutions and merchant clients. The company offers a wide array of Visa-branded payment products, including credit, debit, prepaid and cash access programs, tailored by its financial institution partners as core payment solutions.

Beyond payment credentials, Visa provides value-added services such as fraud and risk management, debit issuer processing, loyalty and dispute management, consulting, analytics and digital services like tokenization. Its brand strength is reinforced through global marketing and sponsorships, including partnerships with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), FIFA and the National Football League (NFL).

Visa continues to adapt to evolving payment trends by supporting digital payments across e-commerce, mobile and emerging platforms like blockchains. It has invested in digital security and technologies such as contactless payments and tokenization. To accelerate innovation, Visa makes application programming interfaces (APIs) available to developers, fosters partnerships, and operates 10 global innovation centers.

The company operates through one segment, Payment Services. In fiscal 2025, Visa had 5 billion payment credentials issued, accepted at over 175 million merchant locations across more than 200 countries and territories. The network processed 257.5 billion transactions with total payment volume reaching $14.2 trillion. Revenue streams in fiscal 2025 were Service revenues (31.5% of gross revenues), Data Processing (35.9%), International Transaction (25.4%) and Other (7.3%).

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Visa ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in May 2016 would be worth $4,296.01, or a gain of 329.60%, as of May 19, 2026, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500's gained 261.54% and the price of gold went up 249.07% over the same time frame.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for V too.

Visa beat fiscal Q2 2026 earnings on growing volumes. Its scale and brand keep it at the center of global digital payments, with growth still led by higher volumes, cross-border activity and rising transactions. Fiscal Q2 results showed broad momentum across consumer payments, commercial and money movement solutions, and value-added services. Management guides to low-teens revenue growth for fiscal 2026. Investments in agentic commerce and stablecoin settlement, alongside targeted acquisitions and disciplined capital returns, should continue to extend its network value over time. Offsetting this, client incentives and marketing spend are rising while adjusted net margin declined in Q2. Moreover, parts of cash usage remain soft, valuation is still rich, and regulatory and litigation risks remain elevated. As such, we maintain a Neutral view.

The stock has jumped 5.96% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 14 higher, for fiscal 2026; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

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Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.