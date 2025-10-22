Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Veracyte Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Veracyte (VCYT) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to VCYT for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Veracyte's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Veracyte's main business drivers.

Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Veracyte is a global diagnostics company that provides clinicians valuable insights to diagnose and treat cancer. The company has a wide array of advanced genomic tests that leverage deep scientific, clinical and machine learning expertise and other capabilities. Presently, the portfolio includes Afirma (for thyroid cancer), Decipher Prostate (prostate cancer), Prosigna (breast cancer), Envisia (interstitial lung diseases) and Decipher Bladder (bladder cancer), with additional tests in development.



These high-performing tests improve diagnostic, prognostic and treatment decisions in cancer and other challenging diseases, helping patients avoid unnecessary procedures and reduce time in finding appropriate treatment. In the United States, Veracyte offers tests through its central laboratories and makes the tests accessible to patients worldwide by collaborating with local labs.



The company recognizes revenues from three sources:



Testing revenues (94% of total revenues in 2024, up 28% from 2023): Upon delivery of the test results, the company bills for testing services considering factors such as payer reimbursement history, contracts and coverage.



Product revenues (3% of 2024 revenues; down 12%): Includes revenues from Prosigna breast cancer assay, the nCounter Analysis System (acquired from Nanostring Technologies, Inc. in 2019) and related diagnostic kits.



Biopharmaceutical and other revenues (3% of 2024 revenues; down 30%): Includes revenues from licensing or providing access to the company’s assets and services, including testing and contract manufacturing.



The company’s 2021 acquisition of Decipher Biosciences expanded its genomic testing menu into urologic cancers and provided Decipher GRID (Genomic Resource for Intelligent Discovery) — a platform and database that helps drive biopharmaceutical partnerships, key opinion leaders (KOL) engagement and pipeline development in urologic cancers.



In the same year, Veracyte acquired HalioDx, which enabled it to produce its own in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test kits for use on the nCounter Analysis System. Veracyte intends to migrate the manufacture of the test kits for the nCounter from NanoString to HalioDx.

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Veracyte, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in October 2015 would be worth $5,494.67, or a gain of 449.47%, as of October 22, 2025, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

In comparison, the S&P 500's gained 233.61% and the price of gold went up 237.76% over the same time frame.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for VCYT too.

Veracyte continues the strong growth momentum in its testing business from the sale of Decipher Prostate and Afirma tests. Afirma's volume growth reflects both new accounts and deeper penetration of existing accounts, signaling continued market share gains. The research use-only Afirma GRID offering is also gaining traction. As a key milestone, Veracyte is on track to exceed 100,000 Decipher tests annually for the first time, driven by robust 2025 second-quarter volumes. Progress in terms of all three of its long-term growth drivers is also encouraging. Solid financial health further enhances the stock's appeal. Meanwhile, the sale of Veracyte SAS manufacturing business creates a temporary revenue headwind. The adverse impacts of macroeconomic challenges and an intense competitive landscape may pose operational risks.



Shares have gained 5.71% over the past four weeks and there have been 1 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2025 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Veracyte, Inc. (VCYT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.