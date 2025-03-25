Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Veeva Systems Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Veeva Systems (VEEV) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to VEEV for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Veeva Systems' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Veeva Systems' main business drivers.

Headquartered in Pleasanton, CA, Veeva Systems Inc. offers cloud-based software applications and data solutions for the life sciences industry. The company’s product portfolio includes Veeva CRM (customer relationship management), Veeva Vault (content and information management), Veeva Network (customer master and product data management) and Veeva data services (Veeva OpenData and Veeva KOL data).

Veeva CRM is the company’s flagship product and runs on salesforce.com’s SaaS platform. The contract between Veeva and salesforce.com extends till 2025. In May 2023, Veeva unveiled Vault CRM, built on the Veeva Vault Platform. It has the full functionality of Veeva CRM and significant new innovations, including two new applications CRM Bot and Service Center.

Veeva Systems has also released its advanced Veeva Commercial Cloud offering, Veeva CRM Engage Webinar, at the Veeva Commercial Summit Europe. Veeva Systems also released Veeva Vault PromoMats Brand Portal — a new digital asset management capability that helps brand managers create portals, organize and showcase content within Veeva Vault PromoMats.

Veeva Systems has also announced the availability of the whole suite of commercial data products from Veeva Compass Suite for a more comprehensive understanding of patient groups and HCP-level information.



FY25 at a Glance



For fiscal 2025, VEEV registered total sales of $2.75 billion, up 16% year over year. VEEV reported adjusted earnings per share of $6.60 for fiscal 2025, up 36.4% compared with fiscal 2024.



Subscription Service revenues were $2.28 billion (83.2% of net sales, up 20% from fiscal 2024), while Professional services and other revenues grossed $461.9 million (16.8%, down 0.03%).

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Veeva Systems ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in March 2015 would be worth $8,775.33, or a gain of 777.53%, as of March 25, 2025, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 175.76% and the price of gold increased 141.65% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for VEEV.

Veeva Systems' ongoing commitment to research and development (R&D) has led to a robust product portfolio, driving strong customer adoption alongside strategic alliances. This has resulted in solid revenue and cash flow growth, reinforcing its strong financial position with no current or long-term debt. The company delivered better-than-expected results in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, with both top and bottom-line growth despite macroeconomic sluggishness and rising operational expenses. However, challenges persist, including market saturation risks, increasing competition, and evolving regulatory compliance requirements. Despite these hurdles, Veeva remains well-positioned to capitalize on industry demand, leveraging innovation and strategic partnerships for sustained growth.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 5.72%, and there have been 9 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2025 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

