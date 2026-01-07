Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Urban Outfitters Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Urban Outfitters (URBN) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to URBN for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Urban Outfitters' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Urban Outfitters' main business drivers.

Founded in 1970 and based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) is a lifestyle specialty retailer that offers fashion apparel and accessories, footwear, home decor and gifts products. The company’s merchandises are generally sold directly to consumers through stores, catalogs, call centers and e-commerce platforms. The company has operations in the United States, Canada and Europe.



The company primarily reports through two segments: 1) Retail segment (88.2% of the fiscal 2025 total sales), which comprises brands such as Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, Terrain and BHLDN, and 2) Wholesale segment (5% of the fiscal 2025 total sales), which is better described through Free People wholesale division (established in 1984) that designs, develops and markets contemporary casual attire for women. Free People, Anthropologie Group and Urban Outfitters wholesale sell their products through department and specialty stores worldwide, digital businesses and the Company’s Retail segment.



As of Oct. 31, 2025, URBN operated 258 Urban Outfitters stores across the United States, Canada and Europe, along with associated websites. The company also operated 248 Anthropologie Group stores in these regions, supported by catalogs and websites. Additionally, there were 253 Free People stores, including 76 FP Movement stores, in the United States, Canada and Europe, accompanied by catalogs and websites. URBN further operated nine Menus & Venues restaurants, seven Urban Outfitters franchisee-owned stores, and two Anthropologie Group franchisee-owned stores.



Free People, FP Movement and Urban Outfitters distribute products wholesale through various departments and specialty stores globally, as well as digital channels and the company's retail segment. Furthermore, Nuuly, the women's apparel subscription rental service, offers a diverse array of rental items from the company's brands, third-party labels and unique vintage pieces.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Urban Outfitters ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in January 2016 would be worth $3,684.76, or a gain of 268.48%, as of January 7, 2026, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 248.94% and the price of gold increased 289.24% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for URBN.

Urban Outfitters delivered a strong third quarter, driven by broad-based momentum across brands and channels. Comparable sales rose meaningfully, supported by solid growth in both digital and physical retail. The Urban Outfitters brand led performance due to improved assortments, higher customer engagement, and increased traffic, while Free People maintained steady growth. Nuuly continued its rapid expansion and made a growing contribution to overall results. Profitability improved on stronger full-price selling, reduced markdowns, and better leverage on store occupancy costs. Management expects high-single-digit year-over-year sales growth in the fourth quarter. However, the company faces ongoing challenges from tariff pressures and rising SG&A expenses. We estimate the SG&A expenses to rise 10.9% from fiscal 2025 level to $1.61 billion.

Shares have gained 5.05% over the past four weeks and there have been 4 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2026 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

