Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Trane Technologies Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

What if you'd invested in Trane Technologies (TT) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to TT for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Trane Technologies' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Trane Technologies' main business drivers.

Founded in 1885 and headquartered in Swords, Ireland, Trane Technologies is a designer, manufacturer, seller and servicer of climate control products for HVAC and transport solutions. The company distributes its products through branch sales offices, dealers and distributors in the United States and through subsidiary sales and service companies in other parts of the world. Trane generated around 80% of its revenues from the United States and the rest from more than 100 other countries. With no customer accounting for more than 10% of revenues, the company’s business does not suffer on account of any single customer of group of customers.

As of Dec 31, 2024, Trane Technologies had roughly 45,000 employees in around 61 countries including roughly 16,000 outside of the United States. Trane continues to invest in research, development and other activities that it feels are necessary for improving its competitive position.

The company operates three regional segments which are also its reportable segments- Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment serves North American and Latin American customers with residential and commercial heating and cooling systems, energy services and solutions, building controls, and transport refrigeration systems and solutions. The segment generated $15.9 billion of revenues in 2024 (80% of total revenues). The EMEA segment serves customers in Europe, Middle East and Africa with heating and cooling systems, services and solutions for commercial buildings, and transport refrigeration systems and solutions. The segment generated $2.6 billion of revenues in 2024 (13%). The products and services sold through the Asia Pacific segment are the same as those sold in the EMEA region. The segment generated $1.4 billion of revenues in 2024 (7%).

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Trane Technologies ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in May 2015 would be worth $6,171.31, or a 517.13% gain, as of May 27, 2025. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 175.77% and the price of gold went up 171.97% over the same time frame.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for TT.

A strong heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC) market aids Trane Technologies' top line which is a seasonally balanced company. Shareholder-friendly policies boost investor morale thereby, increasing confidence in its business. A healthy liquidity position is a green flag for investors driven by the rise in cash and cash equivalent. Meanwhile, rising commodity prices cast a shadow on TT’s ability to drive profitability. Increasing human capital costs coupled with M&A-related transactions are escalating selling and administrative expenses. Fierce competition makes it difficult for TT to balance growth and profitability. The shares have gained 23.9% in the a year and we have a Neutral recommendation in anticipation of a correction.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 20.49%, and there have been 7 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2025 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

