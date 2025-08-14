Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to TMO for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Thermo Fisher Scientific's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Thermo Fisher Scientific's main business drivers.

Headquartered in Waltham, MA, Thermo Fisher Scientific is a scientific instrument maker and a world leader in serving science. In Nov 2006, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. was formed through the merger of Thermo Electron Corporation with Fisher Scientific International Inc. On Feb 3, 2014, Thermo Fisher acquired Life Technologies Corporation.

In terms of end market served, there are four divisions-- pharmaceutical and biotech, academic and government, industrial and applied, and healthcare and diagnostics.

Following the acquisition, the new reporting segments are:

The Life Sciences Solutions segment, representing 22.5% of total revenues in 2024, was added post the acquisition of Life Technologies. It incorporates the majority of the former Life Technologies and Thermo Fisher’s Biosciences businesses. In 2024, this business registered a decline of 3.5% from the 2023 level.

In July 2024, Thermo Fisher acquired Olink, a provider of next-generation proteomics solutions.

The Analytical Instruments (formerly known as Analytical Technology) segment, which represented 17.4% of total revenues in 2024, has been renamed to reflect the transfer of the bioprocess production business to the newly formed Life Sciences Solutions Segment. In 2024, this business registered growth of 2.7% from the 2023 level.

The Specialty Diagnostics (SD) segment represents 10.5% of total revenues, formed after the acquisition of Phadia, serves customers in healthcare and clinical laboratories with a portfolio of diagnostic test kits, reagents and instruments used to increase the speed and accuracy of diagnoses to improve patient care. In 2024, this business registered growth of 2.4% from the 2023 level.

Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services, formerly known as Laboratory Products and Services, represents 54% of total revenues. It has been renamed to reflect the inclusion of the PPD acquisition. PPD has been referred to as a clinical research business within this segment. In 2024, this business registered growth of 0.5% from the 2023 level.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific, ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in August 2015 would be worth $3,625.41, or a gain of 262.54%, as of August 14, 2025, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 210.39% and the price of gold increased 189.39% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for TMO too.

Thermo Fisher is braving the ongoing tough economic conditions by leveraging GenAI as part of the PPI Business System, resulting in strong financial performance. The company's growth strategy has been bolstered by several recent product launches, including Krios 5 Cryo-TEM and Orbitrap MS systems, among others, in the second quarter. Strategic acquisitions like Solventum and Olink bode well. Thermo Fisher's Bioproduction arm remains a key driver with new facilities and product lines. We expect the company's revenues to witness a 7.3% CAGR during fiscal 2025-2027. Robust solvency further instills optimism about the stock. However, a volatile macroeconomic environment can dent its operations. Currency woes and fierce competitive pressure add to the worry.

Shares have gained 16.45% over the past four weeks and there have been 11 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2025 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

