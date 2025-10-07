Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Tesla Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Tesla (TSLA) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to TSLA for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Tesla's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Tesla's main business drivers.

Over the years, electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla has evolved into a dynamic technology innovator. It has transformed the EV space like Amazon changed the retail landscape and Netflix revolutionized entertainment. Tesla, which managed to garner a gold-standard reputation over the years, is now a far bigger entity than it was at the time of its IPO in 2010. However, with growing competition, Tesla's market share in battery-powered electric car sales in the United States has eroded to around 50%, from roughly 80% in 2020.



The firm’s three-pronged business model approach of direct sales, servicing and charging its EVs sets it apart from other carmakers. Tesla, touted as the clean energy revolutionary automaker, is much more than just a car manufacturer. The firm also makes different kinds of technology like self-driving software, charging stations and battery development, et al. The technology titan has also made inroads into the solar and energy storage business. In fact, Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk wants the company to be viewed primarily through the lens of AI and robotics rather than solely as an automotive company.



Tesla operates under three segments: Automotive, Energy Generation/ Storage and Services/Others. While Automotive operations accounted for 78.9% of the total sales in 2024, revenues from Energy Generation/Storage and Services/Others constituted 10.3% and 10.8% of the total sales, respectively.



Presently, this Texas-based company produces and sells five fully electric vehicles: The Model S sedan, the Model X sport utility vehicle (“SUV”), the Model 3 sedan and the Model Y SUV and Cybertruck.



Tesla’s first, second and third gigafactory are located in Nevada, New York and Shanghai, respectively. Its fourth and fifth gigafactories, are located in Berlin and Austin, respectively, and commenced production in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Tesla, ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in October 2015 would be worth $28,157.42, or a gain of 2,715.74%, as of October 7, 2025, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 240.43% and gold's return of 232.16% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for TSLA.

Tesla's EV sales are feeling the heat from rising global competition. After recording its first-ever annual decline in deliveries in 2024, the slump has continued into 2025, with drops in both the first and second quarters. Automotive margins are shrinking, and operating expenses are rising. Discouragingly, Musk expects the upcoming quarters to be rough. Still, there are a few bright spots. The Energy Generation & Storage unit remains a core strength, and the Supercharger network continues to expand. Tesla has also launched its robotaxi service, though early reactions have been mixed. But the company believes that it holds significant cost and scalability advantages. If Tesla can deliver on its promises, this could be a major growth driver. Until then, caution is key.

The stock has jumped 30.85% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 2 higher, for fiscal 2025; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.