Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Teradyne Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Teradyne (TER) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to TER for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Teradyne's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Teradyne's main business drivers.

Headquartered in North Reading, MA, Teradyne designs, develops, manufactures and sells automated test equipment and robotics products. Its automatic test systems are used to test semiconductors, wireless products, data storage and complex electronics systems in consumer electronics, wireless, automotive, industrial, computing, communications, and aerospace and defense industries.



Robotics products include collaborative robotic arms and autonomous mobile robots (“AMRs”) that are used by global manufacturing, logistics and industrial customers.



Teradyne's semiconductor test products are used both for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices. Its product portfolio comprises the FLEX Test platform, J750 test system, Magnum test platform and ETS platform, each tailored for specific semiconductor testing needs.



The company’s system Test segment is comprised of three business units: Storage Test, Defense/Aerospace and Production Board Test. Wireless Test business operates under the LitePoint brand name and provides test solutions utilized in the development and manufacturing of wireless devices and modules.



The Robotics segment comprises two business units: Universal Robots and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR).



Universal Robots offers a variety of collaborative robot models, including the UR3, UR5, UR10, UR16 and UR20, each with different weight carrying capacity and arm reach. MiR offers four collaborative autonomous mobile robot models, MiR100, MiR250, MiR600 and MiR1350, each with a different payload carrying capacity.



Teradyne reports revenues primarily under four segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. In 2024, the company reported revenues of $2.82 billion.



Teradyne competes globally with key rivals like Advantest, Cohu, Keysight, Test Research, SPEA, Rohde & Schwarz, Anritsu, KUKA, ABB, FANUC, Yaskawa, Techman, Doosan, AUBO, Omron, Fetch, OTTO Motors, Vecna, Seegrid and Balyo.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Teradyne ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in December 2015 would be worth $9,841.04, or a gain of 884.10%, as of December 10, 2025, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500's gained 234.07% and the price of gold went up 277.77% over the same time frame.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for TER.

Teradyne shares have outperformed the industry in the trailing 12-month period. It is benefiting from strong AI-related demand that is driving up huge investments in cloud AI build-out as customers accelerate production of a wide range of AI accelerators, networking, memory and power devices. AI compute is witnessing rapid technological progress, which is bringing rapid transformation to design, process and packaging technologies for AI compute. This trend bodes well for Teradyne's long-term prospects. Strong demand for the UltraFLEXplus system, which is suitable for high-performance processors and networking devices, is expected to drive top-line growth. UltraFLEXplus enables customers to reduce test development times, driving up high-efficiency volume production. However, sluggishness in mobile, auto and industrial end-markets is a headwind.

The stock is up 12.83% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 8 higher, for fiscal 2025. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Teradyne, Inc. (TER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.