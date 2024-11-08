Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Tenet Healthcare Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Tenet Healthcare (THC) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to THC for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Tenet Healthcare's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Tenet Healthcare's main business drivers.

Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Tenet Healthcare Corp., is an investor-owned health care services company, which owns and operates general hospitals and related health care facilities for urban and rural communities in numerous states, and has offices in California and Florida. The company has investments in other health care companies and is one of the largest investor-owned health care delivery systems in the United States.



Tenet Healthcare and its subsidiaries provide healthcare services primarily through general hospitals and related healthcare facilities. Its hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology services, respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies; intensive care, critical and coronary care units; physical therapy along with orthopedic, oncology, and outpatient services. The related health care facilities include rehabilitation hospitals, specialty hospitals and long-term care facilities.



As of Dec 31, 2023, the company operated an expansive care network that included 61 hospitals and more than 575 other healthcare facilities, including ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care centers, imaging centers, surgical hospitals, off-campus emergency departments and micro-hospitals through its units, partnerships and joint ventures. Effective fourth-quarter 2023, the company combined its Conifer segment with the Hospital segment and now has two reporting segments: Hospital Operations and Services and Ambulatory Care.



Hospital Segment (81% of total segment revenues in 2023): It includes 61 hospitals catering to primarily urban and suburban communities in nine states. The unit also provides a number of services primarily to healthcare providers to assist them in generating sustainable improvements in their operating margins, while also managing patient, physician and employee satisfaction.



Ambulatory Care (19%): The company's Ambulatory Care segment includes the operations of its USPI joint venture and its Aspen facilities.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Tenet Healthcare a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in November 2014 would be worth $3,521.84, or a 252.18% gain, as of November 8, 2024, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 193.96% and gold's return of 120.99% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for THC.

Tenet Healthcare's earnings beat estimates by 25.8%. Its revenue growth is fueled by increasing patient admissions, emergency room visits, and hospital surgeries, while its strategy of acquisitions and alliances aims to expand the scale of its business through inorganic growth. It has been undertaking divestitures to eliminate unprofitable businesses and focus on allocating capital to higher return-generating investments. Performances in Ambulatory Care are driving the results. Net operating revenues for the unit are expected to be between $4.375-$4.425 billion in 2024. Adjusted EPS of THC is anticipated to be within $11.12-$11.73 in 2024, implying growth from the 2023 figure. THC's shares outperformed the industry in the past year. Consequently, it is expected to offer substantial upside potential from the current price levels.

The stock is up 10.30% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 4 higher, for fiscal 2024. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Free: 5 Stocks to Buy As Infrastructure Spending Soars

Trillions of dollars in Federal funds have been earmarked to repair and upgrade America’s infrastructure. In addition to roads and bridges, this flood of cash will pour into AI data centers, renewable energy sources and more.

In, you’ll discover 5 surprising stocks positioned to profit the most from the spending spree that’s just getting started in this space.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.