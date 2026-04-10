Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Teck Resources Ltd Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to TECK for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Teck Resources Ltd's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Teck Resources Ltd's main business drivers.

Vancouver, Canada-based Teck Resources is committed to mining and mineral development with business units focused on copper and zinc. Teck is also a leading producer of lead and a significant producer of specialty metals such as germanium, indium and cadmium. It also produces gold dore and silver. Teck also produces industrial products and fertilizers, which are recovered from its zinc and lead smelting operations in Trail, B.C.

Teck Resources divested its Steelmaking Coal business or Elk Valley Resources (“EVR”) in July 2024. The company categorized it as discontinued operations and restated the revenue and EPS (in CAD) for all quarters of 2023 and for 2024.

Teck Resources is a significant copper producer in the Americas, with four operating mines in Canada, Chile and Peru, and development projects in North and South America. Its main projects are Highland Valley Copper in Canada and Antamina, Quebrada Blanca and Carmen de Andacollo in South America.

Teck Resources is one of the world's largest producers of mined zinc, with three operating mines in the United States and Peru, and it owns one of the world's largest fully integrated zinc and lead smelting and refining facilities located in Canada. Teck produces zinc concentrate from Red Dog Operations in Alaska. In addition to marketing its zinc concentrate around the world, the company’s concentrate team also purchases concentrate from other mines for processing at the Trail operations complex in British Columbia.

Teck Resources recently announced a structure in two regional business units - The North America business and The Latin America (LATAM) business.

The North America business unit, includes Highland Valley Copper, Red Dog and Trail operations, and the Galore Creek, Schaft Creek, and New Range copper projects. The LATAM unit, includes Carmen de Andacollo and Quebrada Blanca operations, Teck’s interest in Antamina, and the Zafranal, San Nicolas, and NuevaUnión copper growth projects.



In September 2025, Teck Resources entered the merger agreement with Anglo American to form the Anglo Teck group. The new company will boast an industry-leading portfolio, consisting of six world-class copper assets, and premium iron ore and zinc operations.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Teck Resources Ltd, ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in April 2016 would be worth $7,457.03, or a 645.70% gain, as of April 10, 2026, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 233.30% and the price of gold increased 269.20% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for TECK too.

Teck reported copper production at 453,500 tons in 2025, in line with previously disclosed guidance, supported by strong operational performance across all assets in the fourth quarter. Zinc in concentrate production was 565,000 tons, and refined zinc production was 229,900 tons, both at the high end of its previously disclosed guidance. Copper prices have gained lately on supply concerns amid solid demand. The long-term prospects for copper remain positive, supported by the clean energy transition trend. Teck Resources entered into a merger agreement with Anglo American plc to form the Anglo Teck group. The combined annual copper production of 1.2 million tons is projected to grow 10% to 1.35 million tons by 2027. Within four years of completion, the deal is expected to yield around $800 million in annual pre-tax synergies.

Shares have gained 5.38% over the past four weeks and there have been 11 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2026 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

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Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.