Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Teck Resources Ltd Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to TECK for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Teck Resources Ltd's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Teck Resources Ltd's main business drivers.

Vancouver, Canada-based Teck Resources is committed to mining and mineral development with business units focused on copper and zinc. Teck is also a leading producer of lead and a significant producer of specialty metals such as germanium, indium and cadmium. It also produces gold dore and silver. Teck also produces industrial products and fertilizers, which are recovered from its zinc and lead smelting operations in Trail, B.C.

Teck Resources divested its Steelmaking Coal business or Elk Valley Resources (“EVR”) in July 2024. The company categorized it as discontinued operations and restated the revenue and EPS (in CAD) for all quarters of 2023 and for 2024.

Teck Resources is a significant copper producer in the Americas, with four operating mines in Canada, Chile and Peru, and development projects in North and South America. Its main projects are Highland Valley Copper in Canada and Antamina, Quebrada Blanca and Carmen de Andacollo in South America.

Teck Resources is one of the world's largest producers of mined zinc, with three operating mines in the United States and Peru, and it owns one of the world's largest fully integrated zinc and lead smelting and refining facilities located in Canada. Teck produces zinc concentrate from Red Dog Operations in Alaska. In addition to marketing its zinc concentrate around the world, the company’s concentrate team also purchases concentrate from other mines for processing at the Trail operations complex in British Columbia.



Teck Resources recently announced a structure in two regional business units - The North America business and The Latin America (LATAM) business.

The North America business unit, includes Highland Valley Copper, Red Dog and Trail operations, and the Galore Creek, Schaft Creek, and New Range copper projects. The LATAM unit, includes Carmen de Andacollo and Quebrada Blanca operations, Teck’s interest in Antamina, and the Zafranal, San Nicolas, and NuevaUnión copper growth projects.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Teck Resources Ltd, ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in September 2015 would be worth $9,363.06, or a 836.31% gain, as of September 30, 2025, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500's gained 253.55% and the price of gold went up 229.83% over the same time frame.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for TECK.

Teck Resources' 2025 copper production guidance is at 470,000-525,000 tons, suggesting an 11.5% increase at the midpoint. This will be aided by higher output at HVC and Carmen de Andacollo. However, production restrictions related to the TMF development work is expected to impact production at QB. Also, due to the outage of the shiploader at QB's port facility and the company's alternate port arrangements, net cash unit costs at QB are expected to be higher than before. The contraction in the manufacturing sector could curb the recent gains in copper and silver prices. The long-term prospects for copper remain positive, supported by the clean energy transition trend. Teck Resources entered into a merger agreement with Anglo American plc to form the Anglo Teck group, with a combined annual copper production of 1.2 million tons.

The stock has jumped 28.99% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 5 higher, for fiscal 2025; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.