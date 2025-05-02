Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Steel Dynamics Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Steel Dynamics (STLD) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to STLD for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Steel Dynamics' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Steel Dynamics' main business drivers.

Based in Fort Wayne, IN, Steel Dynamics, Inc. is among the leading steel producers and metal recyclers in the United States. It is one of the most diversified steel companies in United States with a vast range of specialty products. The company makes and markets steel products, processes and sells recycled ferrous and nonferrous metals, and fabricates and sells steel joist and decking products in the United States and internationally.

Steel Dynamics operates through three segments – Steel Operations (69% of revenues in 2024), Steel Fabrication Operations (10%) and Metals Recycling Operations (11%). Other operations, which include subsidiary operations, accounted for the balance of revenues in 2024.

Steel Operations: The unit produces steel from ferrous scrap and scrap substitutes and consists of six electric arc furnace steel mills. It mainly consists of steelmaking and coating operations. Products made at the unit are used in a number of industries including construction, automotive, manufacturing and transportation.

Metals Recycling Operations: The operations of the division include ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal processing, transportation, marketing and brokerage services. The unit purchases, processes and resales ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals into reusable forms and grades. End-users of these products include electric arc furnace steel mills, integrated steelmakers, foundries, secondary smelters and metal brokers.

Steel Fabrication Operations: The unit produces steel building components, including steel joists, girders, trusses and steel deck. The division’s main customers are non-residential steel fabricators.



Steel Dynamics, in 2018, acquired Heartland Steel Processing, LLC from CSN Steel, S.L.U., for $400 million. Heartland produces a range of higher-margin, flat roll steel by further processing hot roll coils into cold roll, pickle and oil and galvanized products. It has the capability to produce 1 million tons of cold roll steel annually. It has a continuous pickle line, a cold mill and a galvanizing line. Moreover, its equipment is well-maintained, upgraded and in excellent operating condition.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Steel Dynamics ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in May 2015 would be worth $5,903.72, or a gain of 490.37%, as of May 2, 2025, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 165.81% and gold's return of 163.05% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for STLD.

Steel Dynamics’ earnings and sales for the first quarter beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimates. The company is expected to gain from acquisitions and efforts to expand capacity. It will benefit from its investments to beef up capacity and upgrade facilities. It is executing several projects that should add to capacity and boost profitability. The electric-arc-furnace (EAF) flat roll steel mill will strengthen its steelmaking capacity and value-added product capability. The company also has adequate liquidity to meet its short-term debt obligations. However, it faces headwinds from lower prices. Weaker selling prices may impact second-quarter performance. The company’s operations also face challenges from higher input costs. A slowdown in the automotive market and sustained overcapacity in the steel industry are other concerns.

The stock is up 12.27% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 6 higher, for fiscal 2025. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.