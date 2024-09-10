Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in S&P Global Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in S&P Global (SPGI) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to SPGI for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

S&P Global's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at S&P Global's main business drivers. Incorporated in December 1925, S&P Global Inc. is a leading provider of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide.



The company operates through six reportable segments: S&P Global Market Intelligence (“Market Intelligence”), S&P Global Ratings (“Ratings"), S&P Global Commodity Insights (“Commodity Insights”), S&P Global Mobility (“Mobility”), S&P Dow Jones Indices (“Indices”) and S&P Global Engineering Solutions (“Engineering Solutions”).



Ratings (27% of total revenues in 2023): Ratings operates as an independent provider of credit ratings, research and analytics, providing investors and other market participants with information, ratings and benchmarks. With offices in more than 25 countries globally, Ratings holds an important position in the world's financial infrastructure. Ratings’ revenues are differentiated between transaction and non-transaction revenues.



Market Intelligence (34%): It helps investment professionals, government agencies, corporations and universities to track performance, generate alpha, identify investment ideas, understand competitive and industry dynamics, perform evaluations and assess credit risk. Desktop, Data Management Solutions and Risk Services are the business lines included in the segment.



Commodity Insights (15%): Commodity Insights provides information and benchmark prices for commodity and energy markets. It helps producers, traders, energy and commodity market intermediaries with price data, analytics and industry insights, thereby enhancing transparency and efficiency in the market.



Indices (11%): Indices is a global index provider that maintains a wide variety of valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers and institutional investors. Indices mainly derives revenues from asset-linked fees based on the S&P and Dow Jones indices and also from subscription and transaction revenues.



Mobility (12%) & Engineering Solutions (1%) which were acquired as a result of the IHS Markit buyout, serves two different sections of customers. Mobility serves vehicle manufacturers, automotive suppliers, mobility service providers, retailers, consumers, and finance and insurance companies while Engineering Solutions serves technical professionals.

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For S&P Global, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in September 2014 would be worth $6,126.97, or a 512.70% gain, as of September 10, 2024, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 175.14% and the price of gold increased 91.83% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for SPGI.

S&P Global remains well-poised to gain from the growing demand for business information services. Buyouts help innovate, increase differentiated content and develop products. The latest service launches have been aiding the company's growth. Dividend payments and share buybacks boost investors' confidence and positively impact earnings per share. A current ratio of more than 1 indicates that the company will be easily paying off its short-term obligations. Partly due to these positives, the stock has gained 29.8% in the past year. On the flip side, S&P Global remains vulnerable to proceedings, investigations and inquiries concerning the ratings provided, leading to legal charges, damages or fines. Growth initiatives, higher compensations and incentives raise the company's expenses.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 6.47%, and there have been 11 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2024 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.