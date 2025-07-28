Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in ON Semiconductor Corp. Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to ON for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

ON Semiconductor Corp.'s Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at ON Semiconductor Corp.'s main business drivers.

On Semiconductor through its onsemi brand offers intelligent power and intelligent sensing solutions with focus towards automotive and industrial markets. The company’s power technologies are used to address the growing power demands of AI and data centers.



ON Semiconductor reported revenues of $7.08 billion in 2024. The company reports revenues through three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), the Analog and Mixed-Signal Group (AMG) and the Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG).



PSG accounted for 47% of 2024 revenues. The segment offers SiC, discrete, MOSFET and power module products. The SiC JFET product acquired from Qorvo is added to PSG segment.



AMG contributed 37% of 2024 revenues. The segment offers products including analog, ASIC, logic and isolation, non-volatile memory, foundry products/services, gate driver products and LSI products.



ISG accounted for 16% of 2024 revenues. The segment offers actuator drivers, CMOS image sensors, image signal processors, single photon detectors, short-wavelength infrared products and indirect time of flight sensors products.



Distributors accounted for 53% of 2024 revenues while sales to direct customers contributed the remaining 43%.



In terms of end markets, automotive and industrial accounted for 55% and 25% of 2024 revenues. Other end-markets contributed 20% of revenues in 2024.



On Semiconductor faces stiff competition from Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics N.V., Wolfspeed, ROHM Semiconductor and Nexperia BV in the PSG segment. AMG segment competitors are Texas Instruments, Analog Devices, Infineon, STMicroelectronics, Renesas Electronics, Monolithic Power Systems and NXP Semiconductors. In the ISG segment major competitors are Sony Semiconductor Manufacturing, Samsung Electronics, and Omnivision Technologies.





Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in ON Semiconductor Corp. a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in July 2015 would be worth $5,520.85, or a gain of 452.09%, as of July 28, 2025, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 207.20% and gold's return of 192.71% over the same time frame.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for ON too.

On Semiconductor is suffering from a slowdown in demand across all end markets, particularly in the automotive and industrial markets. The company is also facing weakness in the automative market due to weakness in Europe and seasonality in Asia, mainly in China, due to the Chinese New Year. The industrial market is suffering from higher inventory levels and cautious customer spending. Challenging macroeconomic conditions and an uncertain geopolitical environment has been a concern. However, ON is benefiting from growth in emerging sectors like AI data centers, aerospace, and defense. Silicon carbide (SiC) and power solutions for automotive, industrial, and AI data centers further strengthens ON's market position. Its Treo platform and advancements in SiC technology position them well for long-term growth.

The stock is up 7.54% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 1 higher, for fiscal 2025. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

