Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Seagate Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Seagate (STX) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to STX for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Seagate's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Seagate's main business drivers.

Headquartered at Dublin, Ireland, Seagate is a leading provider of data storage technology and infrastructure solutions. The company’s primary product offering is hard disk drives which is commonly referred to as disk drives, hard drives or HDDs. HDDs are used as the primary medium for storing digitally encoded data on rapidly rotating disks with magnetic surfaces.

Seagate also develops other electronic data storage products such as SSDs (solid state drives) and storage subsystems. Also, the company offers storage solutions like a scalable edge-to-cloud mass data platform that includes data transfer shuttles and a storage-as-a-service cloud.

The HDD and SSD product portfolio includes Serial Attached SCSI (SAS), Serial Advanced Technology Attachment (SATA), and NonVolatile Memory Express (NVMe) based designs to support various mass capacity and legacy applications. The systems portfolio includes storage subsystems for scale-out storage servers, enterprises, cloud service providers (CSPs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Seagate reported revenues of $9.1 billion in fiscal 2025.

The Mass Capacity Storage product line includes high-capacity enterprise HDDs that ship in capacities of up to 44TB. The portfolio also includes enterprise nearline SSDs, video and image HDDs (VIA) and network attached storage (NAS) HDDs and SSDs. In fiscal 2025, the company shipped 595 exabytes of HDD storage capacity. It generated 80% of its revenues from OEMs, 12% from distributors and 8% from retailers. Regionally, 49% came from the Americas, 41% from the Asia Pacific and 10% from EMEA.

Starting from first-quarter fiscal 2026, Seagate reports revenues under two end markets - Data Center, encompassing nearline products and systems sold to cloud, enterprise and VIA customers, and Edge IoT, covering consumer and client-focused segments, including network-attached storage. The structural changes in its business model are poised to generate greater profitability and improve its financial health.



It shipped more than 1.5 million Mozaic drives during the December quarter.

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Seagate, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in January 2016 would be worth $15,372.46, or a gain of 1,437.25%, as of January 30, 2026, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

In comparison, the S&P 500's gained 259.18% and the price of gold went up 363.68% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for STX.

Rapid expansion of AI-led data generation and Seagate's disciplined areal-density roadmap execution drove its fiscal second-quarter results. It operates in a strong demand environment, led by data center markets, with sustained growth in high-capacity nearline drives across global cloud customers and improving enterprise edge demand, which is expected to continue based on the build-to-order pipeline. The shift to higher-capacity HAMR drives is expected to improve margins and cost efficiency, boosting Seagate's long-term value proposition. For the fiscal third quarter, it expects revenues of $2.9 billion (+/- $100 million), up 34% at midpoint. FCF is likely to rise further in the March quarter on strong demand, operational efficiency and disciplined capital spending. Fiscal 2026 capex is expected to remain within the 4%-6% of revenue target while HAMR ramps-up

The stock has jumped 62.16% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 3 higher, for fiscal 2026; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

