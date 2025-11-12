Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Seagate Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Seagate's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Seagate's main business drivers.

Headquartered at Dublin, Ireland, Seagate is a leading provider of data storage technology and infrastructure solutions. The company’s primary product offering is hard disk drives which is commonly referred to as disk drives, hard drives or HDDs. HDDs are used as the primary medium for storing digitally encoded data on rapidly rotating disks with magnetic surfaces.

Seagate also develops other electronic data storage products such as SSDs (solid state drives) and storage subsystems. Also, the company offers storage solutions like a scalable edge-to-cloud mass data platform that includes data transfer shuttles and a storage-as-a-service cloud.

The HDD and SSD product portfolio includes Serial Attached SCSI (SAS), Serial Advanced Technology Attachment (SATA), and NonVolatile Memory Express (NVMe) based designs to support various mass capacity and legacy applications. The systems portfolio includes storage subsystems for scale-out storage servers, enterprises, cloud service providers (CSPs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Seagate reported revenues of $9.1 billion in fiscal 2025. It offers its products under two heads — Mass Capacity Storage and Legacy.

The Mass Capacity Storage product line includes high-capacity enterprise HDDs that ship in capacities of up to 44TB. The portfolio also includes enterprise nearline SSDs, video and image HDDs (VIA) and network attached storage (NAS) HDDs and SSDs. In fiscal 2025, the company shipped 595 exabytes of HDD storage capacity. It generated 80% of its revenues from OEMs, 12% from distributors and 8% from retailers. Regionally, 49% came from the Americas, 41% from the Asia Pacific and 10% from EMEA.

Starting from first-quarter fiscal 2026, Seagate reports revenues under two end markets - Data Center, encompassing nearline products and systems sold to cloud, enterprise and VIA customers, and Edge IoT, covering consumer and client-focused segments, including network-attached storage. The structural changes in its business model are poised to generate greater profitability and improve its financial health.



It shipped more than 1 million Mozaic drives during the September quarter.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Seagate ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in November 2015 would be worth $7,973.42, or a gain of 697.34%, as of November 12, 2025, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500's gained 229.96% and the price of gold went up 265.79% over the same time frame.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for STX.

Seagate's fiscal first-quarter results gained from strong global cloud demand and rapid growth in high-capacity HAMR drive adoption. Data center revenue rose 34% year over year to $2.1 billion, making up 80% of total sales. Strong cloud demand and improving enterprise OEM trends are expected to continue, with cloud growth leading. High-capacity nearline production is largely booked through 2026, with long-term contracts providing strong demand visibility through 2027. It expects seasonal improvement in Edge IoT revenue in the December quarter, driven by VIA, edge and consumer products. Solid uptake of high-capacity nearline products and pricing actions drove margins up 680 bps to 40.1%. Backed by cloud and AI demand, it projects fiscal second-quarter revenue of $2.7 billion (+/- $100 million), up 16% year over year at the midpoint.

The stock is up 36.09% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 4 higher, for fiscal 2025. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

