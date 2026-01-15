Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in ResMed Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in ResMed (RMD) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to RMD for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

ResMed's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at ResMed's main business drivers.

Resmed, Inc. holds a major position as designer, manufacturer, as well as a distributor in the worldwide market for generators, masks, and related accessories for the treatment of sleep-disordered breathing (SDB) and other respiratory disorders. SDB includes obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and other respiratory disorders that occur during sleep.



The company currently has two operating segments — Sleep and Breathing Health ((87.5% of total revenues in fiscal 2025) and Residential Care Software (approximately 12.5% in fiscal 2025). In fiscal 2025, the first and second segments registered revenue growth of 10% each from the fiscal 2024 level.



Sleep and Breathing Health includes Device, and Masks and other.



Devices include continuous positive airway pressure ("CPAP"), variable positive airway pressure ("VPAP") and AutoSet systems for the titration and treatment of SDB. During fiscal year 2017, AirMini, the smallest portable CPAP on the market was launched. The company also acquired a line of Chinese-developed and manufactured sleep and ventilation devices with the acquisition of Curative Medical in fiscal year 2016.



Masks and others: This portfolio consist of different masks for SDB treatments like AirFit F20 in the full-face category and the AirFit N20, AirFit N30i, AirTouch N20 etc.



Following multiple acquisitions, including Brightree LLC in April 2016, HEALTHCARE first in July 2018 and MatrixCare in November 2018, Resmed operates the SaaS business in the United States and Germany. This includes out-of-hospital software platforms designed to support professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy at home or in a care setting of their choice.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in ResMed, ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in January 2016 would be worth $4,790.66, or a gain of 379.07%, as of January 15, 2026, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 260.42% and gold's return of 313.45% over the same time frame.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for RMD too.

Resmed is gaining from the global supply of its cloud-connected platforms, AirSense10 and AirSense11. The company continues to build its mask portfolio through product innovation as well as focused initiatives to drive mask resupply. Resmed's ambitious 2030 strategy continues to advance, with a focus on differentiating its core sleep apnea franchise, expanding into other adjacencies and investing in the digital health ecosystem. Our model forecasts a 6% CAGR growth in the company's revenues through fiscal 2028. Solid financials also bode well for the stock. Meanwhile, the company has been witnessing pressure on its margins over the past few quarters due to varied macroeconomic issues. Pricing pressure in the United States and Europe continues to remain challenging, hurting Resmed's business. Fierce competition is a risk too.



Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 5.52%, and there have been 2 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2025 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

ResMed Inc. (RMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

