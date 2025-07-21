Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Reliance Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Reliance (RS) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to RS for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Reliance's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Reliance's main business drivers.

Los Angeles-based Reliance, Inc. is a leading metals service center company engaged in value-added materials management and metals processing services. It also distributes over 100,000 metal products to more than 125,000 customers across a vast spectrum of industries. Reliance is the biggest North American metals service center company based on revenues, with more than 300 locations.



Reliance recorded net sales of $13,835 million in 2024. Its major products are carbon steel (55% of 2024 sales), aluminum (17%), stainless steel (15%) and alloy (5%).



Reliance has 200 processing and distribution centers spread across 39 states in the United States and in foreign countries such as Belgium, Canada, China, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, South Korea and the United Kingdom. Although the company has a diverse geographic presence, the southeastern United States generates the majority of its sales.



Reliance provides metals processing services, such as cutting-to-length, blanking, slitting, burning, plasma burning, precision plate sawing, and shearing, among others, all to customer specifications. These services save time and labor and reduce the overall manufacturing costs for the customer. The company improves its operating results through strategic acquisitions and the expansion of its existing operations.



The company, in March 2018, completed its purchase of all the issued and outstanding capital stock of DuBose National Energy Services, Inc. (DuBose Energy) and its affiliate, DuBose National Energy Fasteners & Machined Parts, Inc. (DuBose Fasteners) for an undisclosed price. DuBose Energy and DuBose Fasteners specialize in the fabrication, supply and distribution of metal and metal products to the nuclear industry, including utilities, component manufacturers and contractors.



Moreover, Reliance, in November 2018, completed the purchase of all of the membership interests of All Metals Holding, LLC, including its operating subsidiaries, All Metals Processing & Logistics, Inc. (“AMPL”) and All Metals Transportation and Logistics, Inc. (“AMTL”).

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Reliance a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in July 2015 would be worth $5,664.87, or a gain of 466.49%, as of July 21, 2025, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500's gained 196.09% and the price of gold went up 192.67% over the same time frame.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for RS too.

Earnings estimates for Reliance for the second quarter of 2025 have been stable over the past month. Reliance is benefiting from the non-residential construction market, with strong demand conditions and positive pricing momentum. The company continues to support new construction projects across various sectors, such as public infrastructure, manufacturing, data centers and energy infrastructure. Reliance is also cushioned from tariff impacts as most of its purchases are from domestic producers. The company's core business strategy is to enhance operating results through strategic acquisitions. The strong financial performance has provided the company with the flexibility to meet its short-term debt obligations.

The stock has jumped 9.32% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 1 higher, for fiscal 2025; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Reliance, Inc. (RS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

