Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in RBC Bearings Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in RBC Bearings (RBC) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to RBC for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

RBC Bearings' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at RBC Bearings' main business drivers.

Headquartered in Oxford, CT, RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and distributes engineered bearings and precision components. The bearings are tools that reduce damage and energy loss and enable proper power transmission in most machines and mechanical systems. The company sells its products through sales experts and uses product managers, marketing managers, customer service representatives and product application engineers in its selling efforts. Its products are sold to a wide variety of original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and distributors who are widely dispersed geographically.



On a geographical basis, the company has operations in the United States (88.6% of fiscal 2025 net revenues) and international markets (11.4%).



In the third quarter of fiscal 2022, RBC Bearings acquired the DODGE mechanical power transmission division of Asea Brown Boveri Ltd. With the buyout, RBC Bearings changed its reportable segments from the previous four — Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products — to the present two segments — Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. A brief discussion of the segments is provided below:



Aerospace/Defense segment (36.2% of total revenues in fiscal 2025): The segment houses the company’s operations that involve manufacturing and supplying engineered bearings and precision components for customers in the commercial and defense aerospace markets. Also, its products are used for ground and sea defense purposes.

Industrial segment (63.8% of total revenues in fiscal 2025): The segment deals with making and supplying bearings and components for industrial applications. Customers are in mining, power transmission, commercial truck, energy, construction, agricultural machinery and other markets.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in RBC Bearings, ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in October 2015 would be worth $6,094.57, or a gain of 509.46%, as of October 24, 2025, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

In comparison, the S&P 500's gained 224.72% and the price of gold went up 239.72% over the same time frame.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for RBC.

RBC Bearings is benefiting from strength in its Aerospace/Defense unit. Strength in the commercial aerospace market, driven by strong growth in orders from the aftermarket verticals, bodes well for the Aerospace/Defense unit. An increase in demand for the company's bearings and engineered component products in the defense market is expected to be beneficial. Solid momentum in the Industrial segment, driven by strength in mining and metals, food and beverage markets, also bodes well for the company. Solid shareholder-friendly policies raise the stock's attractiveness. However, escalating operating expenses, due to high raw material costs, pose a threat to its bottom line. Weakness in the oil & gas and semiconductor machinery end markets is concerning for RBC Bearings. Also, foreign currency headwinds are added concerns for it.

The stock has jumped 7.34% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 1 higher, for fiscal 2025; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

