Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Petrobras Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Petrobras (PBR) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to PBR for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Petrobras' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Petrobras' main business drivers.

Headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A., or Petrobras S.A., is the largest integrated energy firm in Brazil and one of the largest in Latin America. The company’s activities include: exploration, exploitation and production of oil from reservoir wells, shale and other rocks, as well as refining, processing, trading and transportation of oil and oil products, natural gas and other fluid hydrocarbons, in addition to other energy-related activities. The company operates in five segments:



Exploration and Production (E&P): This segment – which makes up around 39% of Petrobras' total sales – includes the company’s domestic E&P operations, mostly located in the offshore Campos Basin, which is Brazil's largest oil region and is one of the most prolific oil and gas areas in South America.



Refining, Transportation and Marketing: This segment, which makes up more than half of Petrobras' sales, houses the company’s domestic refining, transportation and marketing assets. Petrobras owns and operates 12 refineries in Brazil and 3 refineries outside Brazil.



Distribution: This segment is engaged in the distribution of oil products, fuel alcohol, and natural gas to retail, commercial, and industrial customers throughout Brazil.



Gas and Power: This segment is engaged in gas transmission and distribution, electric power generation using natural gas and renewable energy sources and biofuels operations in Brazil. Petrobras has a total of 7,028 megawatts (MW) of installed capacity.



Biofuels: The unit deals with renewable energy programs, including biodiesel, agricultural supplies, vegetable oil extraction and ethanol. Petrobras provides more than 10% of Brazil’s biodiesel and also acts as a market catalyst by securing and blending biodiesel supplies and providing these to smaller distributors in addition to the company’s own service stations.



At the end of 2025, Petrobras had net debt of $60,593 million. The company ended the year with cash and cash equivalents of $6,471 million. For full-year 2025, free cash flow came in at $3,580 million.

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Petrobras, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in March 2016 would be worth $3,430.38, or a gain of 243.04%, as of March 13, 2026, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 229.97% and the price of gold increased 290.99% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for PBR.

Petrobras, one of the largest oil companies in Latin America, is a dominant force in Brazil's oil and gas sector with strong production and reserves growth. The company's portfolio, particularly in pre-salt reservoirs, offers promising medium- to long-term potential. It demonstrated operational resilience in 2025, increasing production despite a drop in Brent prices, and also achieved historic production milestones. Petrobras is diversifying its product mix and investing in energy transition initiatives. However, its financial performance remains highly sensitive to crude price volatility, rising costs, and political influence. Additionally, its energy transition strategy lags behind peers, and its capital-intensive business model exposes it to execution risks. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.

Shares have gained 24.39% over the past four weeks and there have been 3 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2026 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

