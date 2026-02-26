Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Parker-Hannifin Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Parker-Hannifin (PH) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to PH for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Parker-Hannifin's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Parker-Hannifin's main business drivers.

Based in Cleveland, OH, Parker-Hannifin Corporation is a global diversified manufacturer of motion and control technologies and systems. The company provides precision engineered solutions for a wide variety of mobile, industrial and aerospace markets. On a geographical basis, the company has operations in North America (67.5% of fiscal 2025 net sales), Europe (19.5%), the Asia Pacific (11.9%) and Latin America (1.1%).



The Diversified Industrial Segment (68.8% of fiscal 2025 sales): This segment is engaged in the production of a wide range of motion-control and fluid systems & components. The products offered by this segment are used in transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agriculture and other markets.



The segment sells its products through two main channels, namely, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and an extensive distribution network serving smaller OEMs and the aftermarket.



Products offered include sealing devices (dynamic and static); filters, systems and instruments to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water and other liquids and gases; fluid connectors that control, transmit and contain fluid; hydraulic components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and high-quality flow control solutions.



The Aerospace Systems Segment (31.2%): This segment supervises the designing and manufacturing of products and also provides aftermarket support for a broad range of aerospace products including commercial, business jet, military and general aviation aircraft and missile.



Products offered include control actuation systems & components, fluid metering, delivery & atomization devices, fuel systems & components, pneumatic control components, hydraulic systems & components, lubrication components and electric power applications among others.

The segment's products and services are offered to OEM and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) customers throughout the world. Notably, the products are marketed by field sales employees and are sold to manufacturers as well as end customers.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Parker-Hannifin ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in February 2016 would be worth $9,955.72, or a gain of 895.57%, as of February 26, 2026, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500's gained 255.90% and the price of gold went up 303.87% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for PH.

Parker-Hannifin is benefiting from steady demand in the commercial and military end markets across both OEM and aftermarket channels within the Aerospace segment. The accretive acquisitions spark optimism in the stock. The Win strategy is driving its margins and allowing the company to continue returning value to shareholders. In April 2025, Parker-Hannifin hiked its quarterly dividend rate by 10% to $1.80 per share. Acquired assets are another positive factor driving its top line. However, weakness in the transportation market due to lower demand for automotive cars is worrisome. The company has been dealing with high costs and expenses, which are likely to affect its margins and profitability. The company's high debt level is an added woe. Also, given Parker-Hannifin's international presence, foreign currency headwinds are concerning.

The stock is up 10.43% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 8 higher, for fiscal 2026. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

