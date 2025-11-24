Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to OLLI for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Ollie's Bargain Outlet's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Ollie's Bargain Outlet's main business drivers.

Headquartered in Harrisburg, PA, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings is a value retailer of brand name merchandise at drastically reduced prices. The company offers products principally under Ollie’s, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Good Stuff Cheap, Ollie’s Army, Real Brands Real Cheap!, Real Brands! Real Bargains!, Sarasota Breeze, Steelton Tools, American Way and Middleton Home. As of August 2, 2025, the company operated 613 outlets in 34 states. The company offers products under the categories, Consumables (31.9% of FY24 Sales), Home (28%), Seasonal (19.2%) and Other (20.9%). Product offerings include; Housewares: cooking utensils, dishes, appliances, plastic containers, cutlery, storage and garbage bags, detergents and cleaning supplies, cookware and glassware, fans and space heaters, candles, frames and giftware.



Food: packaged food including coffee, bottled non-carbonated beverages, salty snacks, condiments, sauces, spices, dry pasta, canned goods, cereal and cookies.



Bed and bath: household goods including bedding, towels, curtains and associated hardware.



Books and stationery: novels, children’s, how-to, business, cooking, inspirational and coffee table books along with DVDs, greeting cards and various office supplies and party goods.



Floor coverings: laminate flooring, commercial and residential carpeting, area rugs and floor mats.



Electronics: air conditioners, home electronics, cellular accessories and as seen on television.



Toys: dolls, action figures, puzzles, educational toys, board games and other related items.



Health and beauty aids: personal care, hair care, oral care, health and wellness, over-the-counter medicine, first aid, sun care, and personal grooming.



Seasonal: summer furniture, air conditioners, fans and space heaters and lawn & garden. Other: hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet products, luggage, automotive, seasonal, furniture, summer furniture and lawn & garden.



(Note: Zacks identifies fiscal years by the month in which the fiscal year ends, while OLLI identifies their fiscal year by the calendar year in which it begins; so comparable figures for any given fiscal year, as published by OLLI, will refer to this same fiscal year as being the year before the same year, as identified by Zacks.)

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Ollie's Bargain Outlet a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in November 2015 would be worth $7,208.12, or a gain of 620.81%, as of November 24, 2025, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 216.06% and gold's return of 263.58% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for OLLI.

Ollie's Bargain business operating model of buying cheap and selling cheap, cost-containment efforts, focus on store productivity, and expansion of the customer reward program, Ollie's Army, reinforces its position. The company stands to benefit from a robust closeout market and trade-down trends, while strategic investments in supply chain capacity and disciplined real estate expansion support sustainable growth. We expect a 16.2% adjusted earnings per share improvement in fiscal 2025 on 16.3% revenue growth, driven by brand-name merchandise at compelling discounts that resonate with value-seeking consumers. Still, rising pre-opening expenses and management's cautious margin outlook could weigh on near-term profitability. We expect gross margin contraction of 60 and 100 basis points in the third and fourth quarters, respectively.

The stock has jumped 6.16% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 1 higher, for fiscal 2025; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

