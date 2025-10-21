Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Newmont Corporation Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Newmont Corporation (NEM) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to NEM for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Newmont Corporation's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Newmont Corporation's main business drivers.

Colorado-based Newmont Corporation is one of the world's largest producers of gold with several active mines in Nevada, Peru, Australia and Ghana. As of Dec 31, 2024, Newmont had gold mineral reserves of 134.1 million ounces. Its attributable gold production for 2024 was around 6.8 million ounces.

Newmont’s operating segments are North America, South America, Australia and Africa.

The North America segment has operations in Mexico, Canada and in the United States in both Colorado and Nevada. The South America segment is represented by operations in Suriname, Peru, Argentina and Dominican Republic. The Australia segment consists of Boddington and Tanami. Newmont fully owns and operates the Tanami mine. It also owns 100% of the Boddington mine. The Africa segment operations are represented by the fully-owned Ahafo and Akyem mines in Ghana.

The company closed the sale of its 48.5% ownership interest in PT Newmont Nusa Tenggara (PTNNT), which operates the Batu Hijau copper and gold mine in Indonesia, to PT Amman Mineral Internasional (PTAMI) on Nov 2, 2016. The asset’s name is now changed to PT Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara (PTAMNT).

The company, in February 2014, completed the sale of its Midas underground operation and mill complex to Klondex Mines Ltd. The company, in March 2014, also sold its 5.4% equity interest in Paladin Energy Ltd. through a block sale deal with UBS Australia. Moreover, the company, in July 2014, completed the sale of its Jundee underground gold mine in Australia to Northern Star Resources for roughly $91 million. The company also completed the sale of its 44% stake in the Penmont joint venture in Mexico in October 2014 to Fresnillo plc for $477 million.

On Apr 18, 2019, Newmont completed the acquisition of all of the outstanding common shares of Goldcorp in a stock-for-stock transaction. The deal provides the company an investment-grade balance sheet and financial flexibility to pursue promising projects. Newmont also completed the purchase of Newcrest Mining Limited on Nov 6, 2023, creating an industry-leading portfolio of assets.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Newmont Corporation, ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in October 2015 would be worth $5,036.62, or a 403.66% gain, as of October 21, 2025, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500's gained 231.65% and the price of gold went up 260.83% over the same time frame.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for NEM.

Earnings estimates for Newmont for the third quarter have been going up over the past month. It is making notable progress with its growth projects, including the Tanami expansion. The acquisition of Newcrest has also created an industry-leading portfolio with a multi-decade gold and copper production profile in the most favorable mining jurisdictions globally. The combination of Newmont and Newcrest is expected to deliver significant value for shareholders and generate significant synergies. The company remains focused on improving operational efficiency and returning value to shareholders. Higher gold prices will also drive its performance. Strong demand from central banks and a surge in safe-haven demand triggered by geopolitical tensions have contributed to a rally in gold prices.





Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 13.34%, and there have been 5 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2025 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

