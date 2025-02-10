Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in NetApp Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in NetApp (NTAP) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to NTAP for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

NetApp's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at NetApp's main business drivers.

NetApp provides enterprise storage as well as data management software and hardware products and services. The San Jose, CA based company assists enterprises in managing multiple clouds environments, adopting next-generation technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), Kubernetes, and contemporary databases, and navigating the complexity brought about by the quick development of data and cloud usage.



NetApp reported revenues of $6.27 billion in fiscal 2024. The company derived 90% of revenues from the Hybrid Cloud segment and the remaining from the Public Cloud Segment.



Hybrid Cloud offers a portfolio of storage management and infrastructure solutions that assist customers to transforming their traditional data centers into modern data centers with the help of cloud. Under this segment, the company offers intelligent data management software which includes NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, and NetApp Astra, etc.



Customers using NetApp Fabric Attached Storage (FAS) Arrays benefit from a combination of capacity and performance when using either hybrid-flash or disc drive configurations. FAS systems are ideal for secondary storage targets for disaster recovery, backup, and tiering. The Hybrid Cloud also offers storage solution which includes NetApp All-Flash FAS (AFF A-Series), NetApp QLC-Flash FAS (AFF C-Series) and NetApp StorageGRID etc.



Public Cloud offers a portfolio of products delivered primarily as-a-service, along with associated support. This portfolio includes cloud storage and data services and cloud operations services.



The company’s cloud operations services include NetApp Cloud Insights, Spot by NetApp and Instaclustr platform. Apart from these, NetApp also offers support, consulting and training services. The company markets and distributes products worldwide through a direct sales force, and an ecosystem of partners, including the leading cloud providers.



On a geographical basis, NetApp generated 51% of revenues in fiscal 2024 from the Americas (the United States, Canada and Latin America), 34% from Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and the remaining 15% from Asia Pacific (APAC).



NetApp faces stiff competition from companies like HP, Dell, IBM and Oracle.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in NetApp ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in February 2015 would be worth $3,162.08, or a 216.21% gain, as of February 10, 2025. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 193.17% and the price of gold increased 122.76% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for NTAP too.

Solid momentum across the all-flash portfolio and growth in first-party and marketplace cloud storage services are likely to aid NetApp’s performance. Strength in its Keystone as-a-service offering is aiding its RPO. Driven by demand across flash, block, AI and cloud storage solutions, management has tweaked its guidance for fiscal 2025. It now expects revenues in the $6.54-$6.74 billion band compared with the prior view of $6.48-$6.68 billion. We expect total revenues for the fiscal third quarter and fiscal 2025 to be $1,685.4 million and $6,642.0 million, up 4.9% and 6% year over year, respectively. However, free cash flow for fiscal 2025 is expected to be slightly low on a year-over-year basis due to SSD-related cash outflows. A weak macro backdrop and muted IT spending amid stiff rivalry in the all-flash business pose concerns.



The stock has jumped 5.70% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 2 higher, for fiscal 2025; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

