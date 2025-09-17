Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Morgan Stanley Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Morgan Stanley's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Morgan Stanley's main business drivers.

Founded in 1935 and incorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware in 1981, Morgan Stanley is the leading financial services holding company headquartered in New York. With 80,393 employees, the company serves a diversified group of clients and customers — including corporations, governments, financial institutions and individuals — through offices across 41 countries.

The company’s business is divided into three segments:

The Institutional Securities ("IS") segment (contributing 45.5% of total net revenues in 2024) includes capital raising; financial advisory services that include advices on mergers and acquisitions (M&As), restructurings, real estate and project finance; corporate lending; sales, trading, financing and market-making activities in equity and fixed income securities and related products, including foreign exchange and commodities; benchmark indices and risk management analytics; and investment activities.



The Wealth Management ("WM") segment (46%) provides brokerage and investment advisory services covering various investment alternatives; financial and wealth planning services; annuity and other insurance products; credit and other lending products; cash management services; retirement services; and trust and fiduciary services and engages in fixed income principal trading.



The Investment Management ("IM") segment (8.5%) provides global asset management products and services in equity, fixed income, alternative investments that include hedge funds and funds of funds, and merchant banking including real estate, private equity and infrastructure, to institutional and retail clients through proprietary and third-party distribution channels. The segment also engages in investment.

In 2019, Morgan Stanley acquired Canada-based Solium Capital Inc. and renamed it as Shareworks by Morgan Stanley. In 2020, the company acquired E*Trade Financial. In 2021, it acquired Eaton Vance.

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Morgan Stanley, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in September 2015 would be worth $4,500.58, or a gain of 350.06%, as of September 17, 2025, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 231.11% and gold's return of 213.25% over the same time frame.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for MS too.

Morgan Stanley's shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company's efforts to focus on wealth and asset management operations, its inorganic expansion efforts, strategic alliances and relatively high interest rates are expected to aid the top line. The performance of the investment banking (IB) business is expected to be driven by a strong pipeline in the near term. We project IB fees and total revenues to grow 3.9% and 3.6%, respectively, in 2025. However, operating expenses are likely to stay elevated due to business expansion efforts. We project total non-interest expenses to rise 7% this year. The uncertainty of the performance of the capital markets is a key near-term concern for the company. Though trading revenues are expected to increase going forward, they are less likely to reach the 2021 level anytime soon.

The stock has jumped 8.15% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 3 higher, for fiscal 2025; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

