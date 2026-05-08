Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Monolithic Power Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Monolithic Power (MPWR) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to MPWR for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Monolithic Power's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Monolithic Power's main business drivers.

Monolithic Power Systems, based in Kirkland, WA, designs, develops and markets high-performance power solutions. The company focuses on the market for high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs).



Monolithic’s products are widely used in industrial applications, telecommunications infrastructure, cloud computing, and automotive and consumer applications.



Being a fabless company, Monolithic works with third-party contractors and chip assemblers for the manufacturing, assembling and testing of wafers and ICs. This approach permits the company to focus more on the designing and development of process technology at a lower fixed cost.



Unlike other fabless semiconductor companies, Monolithic installs its own proprietary process technologies in third-party contractors’ equipment and facilities.



Monolithic reported total revenues of $804.2 million in the first quarter of 2026.



The company’s key product families are direct current to direct current (DC to DC) products and Lighting Control products.



DC to DC ICs are used to convert and control voltages within a broad range of electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and monitors, automobiles and medical equipment.



Lighting control ICs are used in backlighting and general illumination products.

By end market, 32.7% of total revenues came from Enterprise Data in the first quarter of 2026.Storage and Computing, Consumer, Industrial, Automotive and Communications end-markets contributed 21.7%, 6.8%, 6%, 18.9% and 13.9%, respectively, to the first quarter of 2026 revenues.



Monolithic’s primary competitors are Skyworks Solutions, Microchip Technology, Lattice Semiconductor, IPG Photonics, Power Integrations, Cree, Semtech, Micron Technology, Analog Devices, and GLOBALFOUNDRIES.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Monolithic Power ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in May 2016 would be worth $25,211.33, or a 2,421.13% gain, as of May 8, 2026, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 256.67% and the price of gold increased 250.45% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for MPWR too.

Monolithic Power reported strong first-quarter 2026 results, with both adjusted earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. It has a strong growth opportunity due to its robust product portfolio that targets In-Car connectivity and infotainment, advanced driver assistance systems, and rapid adoption of LED lighting in cars and vehicles. The company is expanding through DDR5 and high-voltage power solutions while investing in industrial, server, and communications markets for long-term growth. However, MPWR faces challenges due to the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry. Rapid product obsolescence and price erosion, evolving standards, and short product life-cycles are other challenges. Its strong dependence on international revenues and a limited customer base make it vulnerable to foreign exchange fluctuations.

Shares have gained 18.12% over the past four weeks and there have been 8 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2026 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

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Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.