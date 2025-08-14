Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Micron Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Micron (MU) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to MU for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Micron's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Micron's main business drivers.

Idaho-based Micron Technology has established itself as one of the leading worldwide providers of semiconductor memory solutions.



Through global brands, namely Micron, Crucial and Ballistix, Micron manufactures and markets high-performance memory and storage technologies including Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, NOR Flash, 3D XPoint memory and other technologies. Its solutions are used in leading-edge computing, consumer, networking and mobile products.



A major portion of the revenues is derived from DRAM sales. The company's mission is to be the most efficient and innovative global provider of semiconductor memory solutions.



Micron reported revenues of $25.1 billion in fiscal 2024. The company has four reportable segments:



Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU): The unit comprises of DRAM and NOR Flash products that are sold to the computer, networking, graphics, and cloud server markets, and NAND Flash products which are sold into the networking market. CNBU delivered revenues of $9.51 billion (38% of total revenues) in fiscal 2024.



Mobile Business Unit (MBU): The unit comprises Micron’s discrete DRAM, discrete NAND and managed NAND (including eMMC and universal flash storage (UFS) solutions) products that are sold to smartphone and other mobile-device markets. MBU generated revenues of $6.35 billion (25%) in fiscal 2024.



Storage Business Unit (SBU): The unit accounts for solid state drives (SSDs) and component-level solutions sold into enterprise and cloud, client and consumer storage markets as well as other discrete storage products sold in component and wafer forms to the removable storage markets. SBU’s revenues grossed $4.59 billion (18%) in fiscal 2024.



Embedded Business Unit (EBU): The unit includes Micron’s discrete DRAM, discrete NAND, managed NAND and NOR products, which are sold to the automotive, industrial and consumer markets. EBU’s revenues logged $4.61 billion (19%) in fiscal 2024.



The company struggles with intense competition from Intel, Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, Toshiba Memory and Western Digital Corporation.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Micron, ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in August 2015 would be worth $7,020.90, or a 602.09% gain, as of August 14, 2025, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 210.39% and the price of gold increased 189.39% over the same time frame in comparison.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for MU.

Micron's latest quarterly performance underscores its strategic positioning in the rapidly expanding AI-driven memory and storage markets. The positive impact of inventory improvement across multiple end markets is adding to the top-line growth. The surging demand for HBM and robust DRAM pricing recovery will aid significant revenue and earnings growth in the coming quarters. Its solid financials, positive free cash flow and strong balance sheet provide the flexibility to invest in growth initiatives while enhancing shareholder value. Its long-term customer agreements and expanding AI partnerships reduce volatility and enhance revenue visibility. Nonetheless, weakness in NAND pricing due to oversupply conditions and slower-than-expected demand recovery might hurt overall financial performance. An escalating trade war is another concern.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 6.73%, and there have been 8 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2025 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

