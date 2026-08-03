Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in MercadoLibre Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in MercadoLibre (MELI) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to MELI for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

MercadoLibre's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at MercadoLibre's main business drivers.

Bottom Line

Buenos Aires, Argentina-based MercadoLibre, Inc., is one of the largest e-commerce platforms in South America. The company is a market leader in e-commerce in Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Peru, Mexico and Uruguay based on unique visitors and page views.The platform connects buyers and sellers and supports transactions across multiple product categories.The company also operates an e-commerce platform in Honduras, Nicaragua, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Panama, Guatemala, Paraguay, Bolivia and Portugal.MercadoLibre reported revenues of $28.9 billion in 2025. The company offers five integrated services that support online commerce, payments, advertising and logistics.MercadoLibre Marketplace enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise, browse listings, buy and sell online.MercadoLibre Classifieds provides online classified listings for motor vehicles, real estate and services, with optional placement fees that differ from Marketplace listings.Mercado Pago is the company’s fintech platform and allows users to send and receive payments within MercadoLibre’s marketplace. Outside of the marketplace, merchants can process payments via websites, mobile apps and mobile point of sale solutions.MercadoLibre’s advertising program enables advertisers and sellers to display product ads on the company’s webpages, supporting product discovery on the platform.MercadoEnvios provides logistics services that integrate with third-party carriers and logistics service providers, offering tools that help sellers manage shipping and delivery for orders generated on the platform.MercadoLibre has four reportable geographic segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico and Other Countries. In 2025, Brazil generated 52.6% of the company’s revenues. Argentina, Mexico and Other Countries generated 20.6%, 22.4% and 4.4% of revenues, respectively.

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For MercadoLibre, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in August 2016 would be worth $12,267.77, or a gain of 1,126.78%, as of August 3, 2026, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500's gained 244.58% and the price of gold went up 186.57% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for MELI.

MercadoLibre operates one of Latin America's most advanced logistics platforms, combining speed and cost efficiency across its delivery network. Mercado Pago has evolved into a full scale digital bank, embedding credit, payments and asset management, with expanding fintech adoption in Mexico and Argentina supporting a long structural runway. A broad data asset spanning commerce, fintech and logistics underpins an advertising business with meaningful monetization upside as seller activation rises. However, persistent currency volatility and macro uncertainty continue to weigh on earnings across core markets. Rapid credit expansion also raises exposure to delinquency and provisioning costs even as portfolio quality holds up. Elevated spend on subsidies and credit funding constrains margin recovery and limits flexibility.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 6.50%, and there have been 1 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2026 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

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MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.