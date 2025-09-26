Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in McKesson Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

What if you'd invested in McKesson (MCK) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to MCK for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

McKesson's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at McKesson's main business drivers.

McKesson Corporation, headquartered in Irving, TX, is one of the largest global healthcare companies and the leading pharmaceutical distributor in North America. The company operates across four business segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, which distributes branded, generic, and specialty drugs; RxTS, which provides patient access, affordability, and third-party logistics services for biopharma manufacturers and payors; Medical-Surgical Solutions, supplying alternate-site providers such as physician offices and home health; and International, primarily focused in Canada. Specialty pharmaceuticals, oncology services, and GLP-1 medications for diabetes and obesity are key growth engines. In FY25, GLP-1 revenues alone reached nearly $41 billion.

McKesson is streamlining its portfolio. It has completed the sale of Canadian operations, is exiting Norway, and plans to spin off its Medical-Surgical unit. Simultaneously, it is expanding its U.S. Oncology Network through acquisitions of PRISM Vision and Core Ventures, adding hundreds of new providers. These moves aim to increase exposure to higher-margin specialty and oncology services while reducing reliance on lower-margin wholesale distribution.

Notably, McKesson’s role in the COVID-19 response was reflected in the collaboration with the U.S. government's COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort, wherein McKesson was selected as the centralized distributor of refrigerated and frozen COVID-19 vaccines and the ancillary kits used to administer those vaccines.

FY24 at a Glance

Revenues in fiscal 2024 grossed $309 billion, up 12% from the year-ago period. U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions (87% of net revenues), International (7.4%), Medical-Surgical Solutions (4%) and Prescription Technology Solutions (1.6%). Adjusted EPS for fiscal 2024 was $27.44, up 6% year over year.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in McKesson a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in September 2015 would be worth $3,831.45, or a gain of 283.15%, as of September 26, 2025, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 241.98% and the price of gold increased 213.95% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for MCK too.

McKesson is delivering record revenues and expanding margins, supported by growth in specialty pharmaceuticals, oncology services, RxTS, and GLP-1 distribution. Strategic acquisitions such as PRISM and Core Ventures enhance its oncology footprint, while RxTS provides recurring, high-margin revenue streams. Strong cash flow generation and disciplined capital allocation underpin long-term adjusted EPS growth of 12–14%. However, risks remain significant. Revenue concentration with large customers, regulatory headwinds such as IRA and DSCSA, and execution challenges from the Medical-Surgical separation and ongoing M&A integration could pressure earnings stability. Rising labor and transportation costs, combined with variability in 3PL revenues, add further margin uncertainty.



The stock is up 8.15% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 7 higher, for fiscal 2025. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

McKesson Corporation (MCK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

