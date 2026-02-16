Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Marriott International Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Marriott International (MAR) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to MAR for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Marriott International's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Marriott International's main business drivers.

Marriott International Inc. is a leading worldwide hospitality company focused on lodging management and franchising after the spin-off of its timeshare business into a publicly traded company in November 2011.



At the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, Marriott's development pipeline totaled 4,056 hotels with approximately 610,000 rooms. More than 265,000 rooms were under construction. In 2025, the company added approximately 73,600 net rooms to its worldwide lodging portfolio, including nearly 51,600 net rooms in international markets.



As of Dec. 31, 2025, the company operated, franchised and acted as a licensor of hotels, timeshare properties and other lodging properties of 9,800 properties across 145 countries and territories under more than 30 brand names.



The company has grouped its brand portfolio into five groups:



Luxury: The company’s classic luxury hotel brands include JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, and St. Regis. Meanwhile, Marriott’s distinctive luxury hotel brands comprise W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, EDITION and Bulgari.



Premium: The company’s classic premium hotel brands include Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Delta Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, and Marriott Vacation Club. Moreover, its distinctive premium hotel brands comprise Westin, Renaissance, Le Méridien, Autograph Collection, Gaylord Hotels, Tribute Portfolio and Design Hotels.

Select: The company’s classic select hotel brands include Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, Four Points, TownePlace Suites, and Protea Hotels. Meanwhile, Marriott’s distinctive select hotel brands comprise Aloft, AC Hotels by Marriott, Element, and Moxy.

Midscale: The company’s classic midscale hotel brands include City Express by Marriott.



Residences: This is the company’s new brand portfolio with 144 properties as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Marriott International, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in February 2016 would be worth $5,546.87, or a gain of 454.69%, as of February 16, 2026, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 266.59% and gold's return of 288.56% over the same time frame.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for MAR.

Marriott reported fourth-quarter 2025 results, with adjusted earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the same. The top and bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis by 4.1% and 5.3%, respectively. The company is benefiting from higher RevPAR, solid rooms growth and continued development momentum. Global revenue per available room improved 1.9% year over year, led by strength in international markets. Also, luxury properties continued to outperform on the back of healthy demand and favorable rates. Strategic growth through conversions, new unit openings and an expanding development pipeline remains central to its long-term plan. Shares of Marriott have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, challenging macroeconomic conditions and high debt levels are a concern.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 8.60%, and there have been 7 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2026 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

