Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Leidos Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Leidos (LDOS) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to LDOS for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Leidos' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Leidos' main business drivers.

Founded in 1969, Delaware-based Leidos Holdings, Inc. is a global science and technology leader that serves the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. Its core capabilities include providing solutions in the fields of cybersecurity; data analytics; enterprise IT modernization; operations and logistics; sensors, collection and phenomenology; software development; and systems engineering.

During the first quarter of 2024, Leidos Holdings completed a realignment of its segment and reporting structure. Consequently, the company currently operates through the following four business segments:

National Security and Digital: This business segment offers technology-enabled services and mission software capabilities in the areas of cyber, logistics, security operations and decision analytics, as well as IT operations and digital transformation programs. In the second quarter of 2024, this division generated revenues of $1,813 million, contributing 43.9% to Leidos’ total revenues.



Health & Civil: This segment provides services and solutions in the areas of public health, care coordination, life and environmental sciences and transportation. Its core capabilities include health information management services, managed health services, systems and infrastructure modernization, and life sciences research and development. The unit recorded revenues of $1,263 million in the second quarter of 2024 that accounted for 30.6% of Leidos’ total revenues.

Commercial & International: This unit’s products include IT modernization, software solutions, mission support and logistics, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) technologies and services, cloud services, power grid engineering, energy modernization and security products and services. Revenues from this division totaled $561 million, representing 13.6% of Leidos’ total revenues.

Defense Systems: This unit develops and produces advanced space, aerial, surface, and sub-surface manned and unmanned defense systems. Revenues from this division totaled $495 million in the second quarter of 2024, representing 12% of Leidos’ total revenues.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Leidos ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in October 2014 would be worth $4,861.73, or a 386.17% gain, as of October 17, 2024. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 213.65% and the price of gold increased 107.71% over the same time frame in comparison.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for LDOS.

Leidos Holdings' cost-effective defense solutions continue to witness increased contract wins from the Pentagon and other U.S. allies, which led to a solid backlog of $36.49 billion at the end of June 2024. Such a solid backlog bolsters its revenue growth prospects. An impressive U.S. defense budget is another major growth driver for Leidos. Our model projects total revenues of Leidos to increase year-over-year in 2024-2026 period. The company holds a solid solvency position to meet its debt obligations. The company’s shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. However, the shortage of skilled labor in the aerospace and defense industry poses a threat to Leidos. The stock is expensive compared to its industry in terms of Price/Book ratio. Persistent supply-chain challenges also pose a risk for the company.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 9.29%, and there have been 2 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2024 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.