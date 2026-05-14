Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Lattice Semiconductor Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to LSCC for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Lattice Semiconductor's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Lattice Semiconductor's main business drivers.

Headquartered in Hillsboro, OR, Lattice Semiconductor is a leader in the design and manufacturing of low-power field-programmable gate array (FPGA) devices. The company, founded in 1983, also develops programmable mixed-signal and interconnect products along with related software and intellectual property (IP), supporting applications ranging from edge to cloud computing.



Lattice’s products and services are utilized by a variety of end users across the communication, computing (client and datacenter), industrial, automotive and consumer electronics markets in both wireless and wireline communications infrastructure deployments. The company’s product portfolio encompasses several FPGA families, such as the Lattice Nexus platform for small FPGAs and the Lattice Avant platform for mid-range FPGAs. These products are designed to deliver power efficiency and performance within compact form factors. The company collaborates with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company to manufacture 16nm technology used in the Avant platform of FPGA products. The company also sources silicon wafers from several foundry partners including Samsung, United Microelectronics Corporation, United Semiconductor Japan Corporation and Epson. Additionally, Lattice offers software tools like Diamond, Radiant and Propel, which facilitate design and development processes for engineers.



During the first quarter of 2026, the company generated $170.9 million in revenues.



Beginning with first-quarter 2026 results, Lattice Semiconductor reorganized its revenue reporting into two main end markets, Compute and Communications, and Industrial and Embedded, with prior-period figures adjusted for comparison. In the first quarter, Compute and Communications contributed 62.4% of total revenues, while Industrial and Embedded accounted for the remaining 37.6%.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Lattice Semiconductor ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in May 2016 would be worth $23,797.35, or a gain of 2,279.73%, as of May 14, 2026, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500's gained 263.74% and the price of gold went up 253.71% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for LSCC.

Lattice reported strong first-quarter 2026 results with both adjusted earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. It is benefiting from strong demand for low-power FPGAs and AI servers, driving solid momentum in the data center market. FPGA portfolio expansion and innovation are expected to accelerate the company's growth. The AMI buyout is expected to strengthen Lattice's server management, security, and AI data center platform capabilities. Collaboration with Texas Instruments to accelerate edge AI development for robotics and industrial applications will likely boost prospects. However, being a fabless semiconductor company, any disruption, defect, or delay from its third-party contractors could harm its operations and financial performance. Integration risks, owing to frequent buyouts, are worrisome.

The stock has jumped 15.91% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 5 higher, for fiscal 2026; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

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Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.