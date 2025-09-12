Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Kinross Gold Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Kinross Gold (KGC) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to KGC for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Kinross Gold's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Kinross Gold's main business drivers.

Based in Ontario, Canada, Kinross Gold Corporation is involved in the exploration and operation of gold mines. It ranks among the top 10 gold mining companies in the world, with a 2024 production of around 2.17 million gold equivalent ounces. The company's operations are primarily located in the Americas (roughly 71% of 2024 production). It holds major assets in Canada and the United States. It is mainly involved in the exploration and operation of gold mines. Kinross also produces and sells silver.

The company has facilities in the United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, and caters to a diverse clientele in Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Greece. It runs several mines, including Fort Knox, Round Mountain and Bald Mountain in the United States; La Coipa in Chile; Tasiast in Mauritania; and Paracatu in Brazil. The company’s development projects include Great Bear in Canada and Round Mountain Phase X in Nevada.

The company’s strategy is to boost shareholders’ value by increasing net asset value, precious metal reserves, long-term cash flow production and earnings per share.

In February 2018, Kinross’ fully-owned subsidiary — Kinross Brasil Mineracao — announced the acquisition of two hydroelectric power plants located in Brazil from a subsidiary of Gerdau SA for $257 million. The two plants — Barra dos Coqueiros and Cacu — are expected to secure a long-term power supply for Kinross’ Paracatu mine, which will lower production costs over the life of mine. In July 2018, the transaction was completed successfully.

The deal considerably de-risks supply chain as it is expected to secure just about 70% of Paracatu’s anticipated power requirements at a low, fixed cost, while the remaining 30% power demand is expected to be fulfilled by third-party suppliers under fixed-term power purchase agreements. This will lower market exposure for a key input in an environment where Kinross expects input costs to rise. Moreover, strategic investment in core asset will further enhance and strengthen Paracatu, which is a cornerstone asset in the company’s portfolio.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Kinross Gold ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in September 2015 would be worth $15,302.63, or a gain of 1,430.26%, as of September 12, 2025, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 235.92% and the price of gold increased 215.34% over the same time frame in comparison.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for KGC.

Earnings estimates forKinross for the third quarter have been going up over the past month. Kinross has a strong production profile and boasts a promising pipeline of exploration and development projects. It is focusing on organic growth through its Tasiast mine, where the Phase One expansion boosted production capacity, and the Tasiast 24K expansion further increased throughput and production. The Manh Choh project at Fort Knox is expected to extend operations and benefit from higher gold prices. The Great Bear project in Ontario also offers a promising long-term opportunity with substantial gold resources. Higher gold prices should also boost Kinross' profitability and drive cash flow generation. However, the company's higher production costs are expected to dent its results. A high debt level is another concern.

The stock has jumped 23.13% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 7 higher, for fiscal 2025; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

