Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Keysight Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Keysight (KEYS) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to KEYS for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Keysight's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Keysight's main business drivers.

Based in Santa Rosa, CA, Keysight Technologies, Inc. is a provider of electronic design and test instrumentation systems. In 2013, Agilent Technologies announced that it will split into two independent companies. One of the companies was named Keysight Technologies, which became a fully independent electronic measurement company on Nov 1, 2014 and got listed on the New York Stock Exchange on Nov 3, 2014, with ticker symbol KEYS.



Keysight’s suite of connected car test solutions include Virtual Drive Test Toolset, which facilitates automakers to build virtual test routes in the lab by integrating network and channel emulation capabilities, and combining data captured in the field. Moreover, the company is evolving its expertise in software test automation capabilities.



Meanwhile, KeysightCare aids customers with end-to-end scalable support model solution loaded with robust test and measurement know-how to reduce time-to-market and enhance efficiency in a cost-effective manner.



Beginning first-quarter fiscal 2020, the company’s financial reporting comprises two segments — Electronic Industrial Solutions Group (EISG) and Communications Solutions Group (CSG). In the second-quarter fiscal 2026, the company generated revenues of $1.72 billion.



Under CSG segment (72% of revenues in the second-quarter fiscal 2026), the company offers radio frequency (RF) and microwave test instruments and allied software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software instruments, laser source products, optical amplifiers, and other software solutions.



The EISG segment (28% of revenues in the second-quarter fiscal 2026) offers test and measurement solutions across an array of electronic industrial end markets. It focuses on high-value applications in the automotive and energy industries and measurement solutions for consumer electronics, education, general electronics design and manufacturing, and semiconductor design and manufacturing. It also provides software and systems along with related services for use in the simulation, design, validation, manufacturing, installation and optimization of electronic equipment.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Keysight a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in June 2016 would be worth $12,261.29, or a gain of 1,126.13%, as of June 19, 2026, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 262.13% and the price of gold increased 212.32% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for KEYS too.

Keysight reported mixed second-quarter fiscal 2026 results, with the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate while the top line missing the same. It is benefiting from AI-driven data center expansion, higher test intensity from speed transitions, and continued momentum in aerospace, defense and government programs. The company's robust 5G product portfolio, ranging from Layer 1 to 7, enables telecom and semiconductor companies to accelerate their 5G initiatives. High demand for wafer and lithography solutions is supporting net sales in the ElSG segment. Strong focus on innovation is a positive. However, high dependency on contract manufacturing has made KEYS vulnerable to supply chain disruptions. The imposition of tariffs owing to the trade war between the United States and China is negatively impacting growth prospects.

The stock is up 7.74% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 5 higher, for fiscal 2026. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

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Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.