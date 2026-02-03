Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Keysight Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Keysight (KEYS) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to KEYS for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Keysight's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Keysight's main business drivers.

Based in Santa Rosa, CA, Keysight Technologies, Inc. is a provider of electronic design and test instrumentation systems. In 2013, Agilent Technologies announced that it will split into two independent companies. One of the companies was named Keysight Technologies, which became a fully independent electronic measurement company on Nov 1, 2014 and got listed on the New York Stock Exchange on Nov 3, 2014, with ticker symbol KEYS.



Keysight’s suite of connected car test solutions include Virtual Drive Test Toolset, which facilitates automakers to build virtual test routes in the lab by integrating network and channel emulation capabilities, and combining data captured in the field. Moreover, the company is evolving its expertise in software test automation capabilities.



Meanwhile, KeysightCare aids customers with end-to-end scalable support model solution loaded with robust test and measurement know-how to reduce time-to-market and enhance efficiency in a cost-effective manner.



Beginning first-quarter fiscal 2020, the company’s financial reporting comprises two segments — Electronic Industrial Solutions Group (EISG) and Communications Solutions Group (CSG). In third-quarter fiscal 2025, the company generated revenues of $1.42 billion.



Under CSG segment (69.8% of revenues in fourth-quarter fiscal 2025), the company offers radio frequency (RF) and microwave test instruments and allied software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software instruments, laser source products, optical amplifiers, and other software solutions.



The EISG segment (30.2%) offers test and measurement solutions across an array of electronic industrial end markets. It focuses on high-value applications in the automotive and energy industries and measurement solutions for consumer electronics, education, general electronics design and manufacturing, and semiconductor design and manufacturing. It also provides software and systems along with related services for use in the simulation, design, validation, manufacturing, installation and optimization of electronic equipment.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Keysight a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in February 2016 would be worth $9,949.20, or a gain of 894.92%, as of February 3, 2026, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 266.60% and the price of gold increased 290.97% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for KEYS.

Keysight is expected to benefit from the growing proliferation of electronic content in vehicles, momentum in space and satellite applications, and rising adoption of driver-assistance systems globally. It is collaborating with fabless semiconductor companies that provide 5G chipsets, like UNISOC and MediaTek. This is enhancing Keysight's prospects in the 5G domain. It has a strong balance sheet and generates significant cash flow. Its strong liquidity position will enable it to make further investments in product development and acquisitions in the future. However, it derives a significant proportion of its revenues from outside the United States, subjecting the company to forex volatility. Weak demand in China and trade-war tariffs is hurting its growth. Soft demand in the automotive market is a concern.

Shares have gained 6.91% over the past four weeks and there have been 1 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2026 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.