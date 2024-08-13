Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to ISRG for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.'s Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Intuitive Surgical, Inc.'s main business drivers.

Headquartered Sunnyvale, CA, Intuitive Surgical Inc designs, manufactures and markets the da Vinci surgical system, Ion endoluminal system and related instruments and accessories. The da Vinci surgical system is an advanced robot-assisted surgical system. The surgical system comprises a surgeon’s console, patient-side cart, 3-D vision system, da Vinci Skills Simulator and Firefly Fluorescence Imaging.

Intuitive Surgical’s robot-based da Vinci surgical system enables minimally-invasive surgery that reduces the trauma associated with open surgery. The da Vinci System is powered by robotic technology which has provided the company with a solid exposure to Mechatronics, Robotocs and Artificial Intelligence for healthcare. The system provides 3-D High Definition vision, which helps surgeons gain superior visual clarity of target tissue and anatomy.Ion endoluminal system is a flexible, robotic-assisted, catheter-based platform that utilizes instruments and accessories for minimally invasive biopsies in the lung. The system can be used beyond surgery into diagnostic, endoluminal procedures as well.

It also manufactures EndoWrist instruments, such as forceps, scissors, electrocautery tools, scalpels, and other surgical tools, which incorporate wrist joints for natural dexterity for various surgical procedures. Additionally, the company sells various accessories comprising sterile drapes for ensuring sterile field during surgery; and vision products that include replacement 3D stereo endoscopes, camera heads, light guides, and other items that facilitate use of the da Vinci Surgical System, as well as Ion endoluminal system for biopsies.

The company operates through three segments: Instruments and Accessories, Systems and Services.

2023 Results at a Glance

Intuitive Surgical’s 2023 revenues totaled $7.12 billion, up 14.5% from 2022.

The company’s Instruments & Accessories sales were $4.28 billion (60% of net revenues), Systems revenues were $1.68 billion (23.6%) and Services revenues grossed $1.17 billion (16.4%).

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Intuitive Surgical, Inc. if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in August 2014 would be worth $9,279.05, or an 827.91% gain, as of August 13, 2024. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 176.37% and the price of gold went up 80.99% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for ISRG.

Intuitive Surgical ended the second quarter on a positive note, beating estimates on both counts. Revenues improved year over year. The strong performance is likely to continue in 2024 on the back of continued growth in the company’s da Vinci procedure volume, coupled with strong Ion procedure growth. ISRG’s initiative to increase the pricing of procedures should also continue to aid in sales growth in 2024.Improving procedure volume along with better system placements and services across all markets will drive top-line growth this year. Launch of da Vinci SP in Europe and da Vinci 5 in U.S. market should drive system placements higher. However, ongoing supply chain constraints, although easing, are likely to hurt the availability of devices. Labor shortage in hospitals will likely act as a headwind to procedure growth in 2024.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 6.47%, and there have been 11 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2024 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

