Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Intuit Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Intuit (INTU) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to INTU for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Intuit's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Intuit's main business drivers.

Headquartered in Mountain View, CA, Intuit Inc. is a business and financial software company that develops and sells financial, accounting and tax preparation software and related services for small businesses, consumers and accounting professionals globally. The company has offices in the United States, Canada, India, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Australia, and other locations.



In fiscal 2024, Intuit generated total revenues of $16.3 billion. The company has four reportable segments: Small Business and Self-Employed Group, Consumer and Strategic Partner, ProConnect and Credit Karma.



Small Business and Self-Employed Group (58.5% of fiscal 2024 revenues) segment serves small businesses and self-employed people around the world, and the accounting professionals who serve and advise them. Intuit’s offerings include QuickBooks financial and business-management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, merchant payment-processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.



Consumer (27.3% of fiscal 2024 revenues) segment offers DIY and assisted TurboTax income-tax preparation products and services. These solutions are sold in the United States and Canada. Intuit’s Mint and Turbo offerings serve consumers and help them understand and improve their financial lives by offering a view of their financial health.



ProTax (3.7% of fiscal 2024 revenues) serves professional accountants in the United States and Canada, who are essential to both small businesses’ success and tax preparation and filing. Intuit’s professional tax offerings include Lacerte, ProSeries, ProFile, and ProConnect Tax Online.



Credit Karma (10.5% of fiscal 2024 revenues) segment offers personal finance services including credit cards, personal loans, home and auto loans and insurance.



In the Small Business and Self-Employed segment, Intuit competes with companies such as The Sage Group. In payroll, it competes with Automatic Data Processing and Paychex, among others. In the area of merchant services, the company’s rivals are financial institutions like Wells Fargo, JP Morgan Chase and Bank of America. In the Consumer Segment, Intuit faces intense competition from tax preparation service provider H&R Block.

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Intuit, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in June 2015 would be worth $7,199.27, or a gain of 619.93%, as of June 16, 2025, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 185.42% and the price of gold went up 178.11% over the same time frame.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for INTU.

Intuit’s third quarter of fiscal 2025 results reflected steady revenues from the Online Ecosystem and Desktop business segments. Strong momentum in Online Services revenues driven by strong performances of Mailchimp, payroll and Money, which includes payments, capital and bill pay. The Credit Karma business is benefiting from strength in Credit Karma Money, credit cards, auto insurance and personal loans. INTU’s strategy of shifting its business to a cloud-based subscription model will help generate stable revenues over the long run. However, higher costs and expenses due to increased investments in marketing and engineering teams are likely to negatively impact bottom-line results in the near term. INTU’s leveraged balance sheet remains a concern. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year to date period.

Shares have gained 12.49% over the past four weeks and there have been 11 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2025 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

